Workshop: Recycled city

04 July 2020, 02:30 pm – 06 pm

The Factory Contemporary Art Center

15 Nguyễn Ư Dĩ, Thảo Điền, District 2, Hochiminh

From the organizer:

How to get children to be more mindful about the environment, to be more aware of the public spaces around us?

How can adults explain unfamiliar concepts such as architecture, consumerism, and sustainable living to children?

The workshop ‘Recycle City’ creatively uses recycling materials and the language of architecture to familiarize participants with the concepts of recycling and sustainability.

From daily items like carton boxes, water bottles, plastic straws, etc. participants will be instructed, through a series of skill sets, to create their own model of a house. In the process, they can wander around questions and answers about material sustainability, human interaction with their natural/manmade environment, and the role of architecture in creating/conserving those spaces.

Attending the workshop, your children will have a chance to:

Discover the properties of recycled material

Apply their own idea into everyday life

Be more aware of the design of communal space and the environment from an architecture perspective.

An architecture workshop for kids from ages 7 to 12

Attending fee: 600,000VND/per student (Including workshop fee, exhibition admission to Arts Centre programs for parents and student, workshop materials and tea break)

Early-bird ticket: 550,000VND/per student. For the first 15 purchases received before 01 July 2020.

Group ticket (for more than 2 students): 550,000VND/per student. This ticket will be available from 02 July to 04 July for both purchasing online and at door.

