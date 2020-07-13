Xem Dem – Cang Dem: Artist’s Talk

Tues 14 July 2020, 07:30 pm

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích, Hà Nội

From Manzi:

Manzi is pleased to invite you to a special talk by the two artists of “Xem Đêm, Càng Đêm” exhibition which is on display at Manzi Exhibition Space until 09 Aug 2020.

At the event, visual artist Nguyen Duc Phuong (aka Phuong Gio) and architect Nguyen Ha will talk about their collaboration in recreating space and form for this exhibition, their exploration and experiments of materials. The two artists will also share with audience the stories behind each artwork and their love for the traditional culture of Vietnam.

The talk will be led by architect Pho Duc Tung and will be conducted in Vietnamese with English translation (if required).

Free admission

“Xem Đêm, Càng Đêm” is supported by the Goethe Institut

