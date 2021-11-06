Workshop Series Explore the creative world with Autodesk | Session 1

Thurs 11 Nov 2021, 09 am – 11 am

Zoom

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The digital transformation is changing the ways of working in various industries, including the the creative world. Both students and professionals need to learn, practice and train themselves in order to catch-up with the new digital trends. In response to market demands, Autodesk has continued developing solutions that are friendlier and more conducive to the needs of creative users around the world, especially in the ‘new normal’ era.

Through this series of three workshop sessions, the technical team from Datech will cover workflow processes, best practices and latest updates pertaining to Autodesk’s solutions portfolios for various industries, including Media & Entertainment (M&E); Product Design & Manufacturing (D&M); and Architecture, Engineer & Construction (AEC).

Developing VFX techniques with Autodesk M&E Collection

In recent years, Vietnamese artists are asserting their creativity and positions as more and more studios are participating in the production of visual effects for professional projects from developed countries. VFX, therefore has become an interesting and potential industry for young people who are passionate about art and creativity.

The workshop introduces Autodesk workflow for creating VFX and the application of M&E collection in the field of VFX. Explore key concepts – such as nParticles, nHair and Fur, nCloth, Fluids and Bifröst and so on – that are crucial to understanding exactly how these 3D applications functions.

We will cover the techniques used in both large and small VFX facilities around the world. This will be an excellent chance for anyone who passionate about VFX, who knows Maya already but wants to expand their knowledge, or for someone just getting into the VFX business.

Language: Vietnamese

About Speaker

Bảo Anh is a solution consultant of Tech Data Vietnam, specializing in the industry of Media and Entertainment. Anh has more than 5 years working with Autodesk software such as: 3ds Max, Maya, Arnold,… as a design visualization, VFX artist and solution consultant for many companies and studios in the 3D industry.

About Tech Data Vietnam

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our vision is to be the vital link in the technology ecosystem by continuously satisfying the world’s ever-evolving demand for technology. By providing channel partners with reach, efficiency and expertise, we become essential in their ability to meet the evolving needs of the technology market through exceptional service, insight and world-class execution.

Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

