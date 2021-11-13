Workshop Series Explore the creative world with Autodesk | Session 3

Mon 15 Nov 2021, 02 pm – 04 pm

Zoom

Registration Link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The digital transformation is changing the ways of working in various industries, including the the creative world. Both students and professionals need to learn, practice and train themselves in order to catch-up with the new digital trends. In response to market demands, Autodesk has continued developing solutions that are friendlier and more conducive to the needs of creative users around the world, especially in the ‘new normal’ era.

Through this series of three workshop sessions, the technical team from Datech will cover workflow processes, best practices and latest updates pertaining to Autodesk’s solutions portfolios for various industries, including Media & Entertainment (M&E); Product Design & Manufacturing (D&M); and Architecture, Engineer & Construction (AEC).

BIM implementation using autodesk ecosystem software in building design

There is a great variety of software for design in BIM technology. Why Autodesk products are used most of others? Autodesk is a world leader in the field of industrial and civil construction software development. The Autodesk solutions are sold, integrated and serviced by 5 distributors, 110 partners, more than 70 training centers.

Autodesk has developed a wide range of programs that work perfect according to BIM standards, providing a complete ecosystem within software. Autodesk have absolutely changed the idea of project development.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based software has helped many contractors create, share, and utilize project data with project stakeholder, ushering in a new era of collaboration and construction data. The number of construction apps is also rapidly growing. Contractors are now regularly juggling a variety of solution-specific apps on the jobsite, with new ones coming out all the time.

For project teams focused on the day-to-day of getting the job done, the choices can be overwhelming. Also, using different systems creates disconnected project data, that spreads throughout multiple silos, limiting its effectiveness.

About speaker

With 8 years of experiences in the AEC industry, La Thủy has involveld in a variety of stages of a project with multiple roles in project management team. Currently, as a Solution Consultant at TechData Vietnam, a global distributor for Autodesk, Thủy’s focus is supporting firms and organizations in the AEC industry to successfully apply BIM, Cloud collaboration in a more and more competitive market like Vietnam.

Graduating from University and Master in Construction Management from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology with more than 4 years as a Design Manager for domestic and foreign companies in the AEC industry, Cường Nguyễn has also understood the difficulties and obstacles of engineers and parties involved in the project phases. Currently, Cường is a technical expert and a solution consultant at TechData VN, a global distributor for Autodesk, focusing on supporting businesses in applying technology in the construction industry and providing services on training, developing applications and software in the design process.

About Tech Data Vietnam

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology.



The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

