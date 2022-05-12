Writing Contest HANOI GRAPEVINE’S FINEST REVIEWS

Deadline: 11 May – 07 June 2022

From Hanoi Grapevine:

Which artistic experience/artist/group/community of artists you would like to review and how did it/they have made an impact on you and the wider community in regard to addressing the challenges brought about by COVID-19?

Overview

About Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2022

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

– Award Categories

+ Finest Projects – The art project of the year

+ Finest Artists – The diligent & dynamic artist of the year

+ Finest Reviews – The best-written reviews of art projects, events & artists submitted by the general audience

About Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Reviews

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Reviews is a brand new category within Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2022. In this category, art lovers will provide their own observations, feelings, & personal perspectives associated with their criticism and evaluation of meaningful art projects or artists during the period of 2020-2021.

Aims

– To spread values and honor meaningful art projects that takes place in Vietnam

– To inspire and motivate artists to continue creating art.

– To create a playground for the art-loving community to express their unique views and perspectives on outstanding artists & initiated art projects within the years of pandemic.

Details

– Participants: All of those who enjoy art and love to share their thoughts via written reviews (art reviews and experiences)

– Platform for posting articles and making votes: Hanoi Grapevine Finest Facebook page

– Period: 11 May – 07 June 2022

Rules

Subject:

The participant is to create 01 article (1200 – 1500 words in length) to share their perspectives, evaluations & feelings regarding one of their own artistic experiences OR regarding an artist/group/artist community that they treasures during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

Suggested question from Hanoi Grapevine: Which artistic experience/artist/group/community of artists you would like to review and how did it/they have made an impact on you and the wider community in regard to addressing the challenges brought about by COVID-19?

Requirements:

– Participants are free to choose to write about artists or art projects at will.

– The submission requires a title. The submission needs to be accompanied by pictures, drawings or illustrative materials.

– The submission can be written in either Vietnamese or English.

Deadline: June 7th 2022.

Submissions will be publicly and anonymously posted within the album “HANOI GRAPEVINE’S FINEST REVIEWS 2022” on the Hanoi Grapevine Finest Facebook fanpage

Note:

– Submissions must be original, have not entered any other contests & have not been published in any kinds of media;

– The participant is responsible for the copyrights of the entry;

– Any opinions, views & information used by the participant in the article/video (e. g. from experts, books, online articles, films, videos, photographs, dictionaries, research papers, etc.) must be appropriately cited;

– The participant consents to the use of their articles for communication purposes such as the promotion of the contest and other related communications by the organizers.

Awards

· 01 First Prize – for the best entry selected by Hanoi Grapevine; VND 3.000.000 in cash and gifts;

· 01 Second Prize – for the 2nd best entry selected by Hanoi Grapevine; VND 2.000.000 in cash and gifts;

· 01 Third Prize – for the 3rd best entry selected by Hanoi Grapevine; VND 1.000.000 in cash and gifts;

· 01 Favorite Prize: The best submissions beside the First, Second & Third Prize will be open to public vote via Facebook interaction; the submission with the highest number of votes (the highest number of interactions) will win the Favorite Prize; VND 1.000.000 in cash and gifts;

Marking criteria

– Validity

+ Exhibitions/performances of selected art projects/artists must took place during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021)

+ No plagiarism; the accuracy and truthfulness of the information included in the article must be ensured and cited fully

+ No deviations and little spelling errors

– Creativity

+ Original & unique perspective

+ Sincere feelings

+ Beautiful, well-thought-out illustrations

– Coherence & persuasion

+ Coherent expression, logical and concrete writing structure

– Academia

+ Reasonable and convincing evidence/examples that demonstrate in-depth research based on a rich source of information & documents

Entry submissions:

Submission must be sent to [email protected] with the following email subject: Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Reviews entry

The participant’s full name, personal email, telephone number and postal address should be declared at the end of the submission (we will not publish this information)

Follow updates on event’s page.