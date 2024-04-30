07:30 pm – 09:30 pm, Fri 03 May 2024

Floor 4 – Showroom Việt Thương Music

369 Điện Biên Phủ, Ward 4, District 3, HCMC

Registration link

08 pm, Sun 05 May 2024

Art Meets Music

LV03, 96B Nguyễn Huy Tưởng, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

In the 6th piano recital titled “Tempest” of the special piano concert cycle “The journey of endless creativity”, we aim to bring to you a theme closely associated with the character of the musical genius Ludwig van Beethoven. Each of us encounters challenges at every stage of life. Stress, anger, or intense emotions are perhaps common ways to release tension in solving life’s issues. In nature, the image of storms often evokes the strongest emotions for each of us.

However, not everyone experiencing or observing this magnificent phenomenon has the same perspective or feeling. With his piano sonatas, the great Ludwig van Beethoven arguably created storms himself many times and played both the role of experiencer and observer. With a selection including Sonata No. 10 (Op. 14 No. 2), No. 17 (Op. 31 No. 2), No. 25 (Op. 79), and No. 31 (Op. 110), pianist Nguyen Duc Anh also wishes the audience to have their own unique experiences and perceptions of the storm in this piano recital, ranging from fresh, exhilarating moments to the tremors of nature, and even witness the author’s introspection on fate.

With the 6th Piano Recital out of 9 comprising the complete performance of Beethoven’s 32 piano sonatas, the Saigon Classical Group, Arietta Vietnam, and pianist Nguyen Duc Anh are honored to create a fresh musical experience on an emotionally rich theme for all classical music enthusiasts.

Programme

PIANO RECITAL VI – “TEMPEST”

Piano Sonata No. 10 in G Major, Op. 14 No. 2

Piano Sonata No. 17 in D Minor, Op. 31 No. 2 “Tempest”

Piano Sonata No. 25 in G Major, Op. 79

Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major, Op. 110

Piano: Nguyễn Đức Anh

Note

– Your contributed amount, 150,000 VND per entry, helps us bring classical music to wider audiences in Vietnam.

– Every helping of yours is much appreciated, as they motivate us at Saigon Classical Music Group in our quest to deliver more public events.

– Please consider proper attire for the attendance.

– You can either register online at the above link, or email to us at [email protected] with attendance details.

– Children under 08 years of age are not welcome.

– Please be present at the venue 25 minutes prior to the announced showtime. Doors will be closed 10 minutes prior to showtime.

– Latecomers are expected to wait until breaktime.

– To reduce costs and the adverse effects caused by papers and prints, we adopt barcode scanning upon entry, at our reception. Please kindly take this extra step and sorry for any inconvenience.

Organizer Introdution:

SAIGON CLASSICAL MUSIC GROUP: was established in 2005 in Ho Chi Minh city with the main aim of providing unique aesthetic pleasure to the public through accessible, qualified classical music concerts, through a diversifying performance repertoire delivered in unique, well-organized events. Thus, the collective strives to connect the classical music community, support new musical talents and homegrown creatives, as well as to raise public awareness and appreciation of classical music in daily life.

ARIETTA VIỆT NAM: Arietta‘s purpose is to bring a new format of music experience through premium salon concerts with small and medium capacity. Arietta aims to offer the Vietnamese audience the opportunity to understand the exquisite taste of classical music with prominent musicians of the country.

With supports from

VIỆT THƯƠNG MUSIC is one of the first musical instrument distribution company in Vietnam market. After more than 20 years of operation, Viet Thuong Music has constantly grown and continuously developed not only in production scale, but also in sales. Today, Viet Thuong has become one of the leading suppliers and distributors of musical instruments in Vietnam and in the region. Currently, Viet Thuong Music is an exclusive distributor of more than 50 world-famous brands including Steinway & Sons, Boston, Essex, Kawai, Kohler & Campbell, Roland, Casio, Taylor, Fender, Pearl, etc. Viet Thuong Music is also the monopoly and only representative authorized to administer London College of Music (LCM) examinations and certificates of University of West London in Vietnam and also has a music curriculum for preschool children under Kawai and Music For Little Mozarts programs.

Goethe Institut Hochiminh City

As the globally active cultural institution of the Federal Republic of Germany, we advocate for understanding between Germany, Europe and the world. The framework agreement with the German Federal Foreign Office is the foundation for this work. Worldwide, we provide information about the cultural and societal diversity of Germany and Europe. 158 Goethe-Instituts in 98 countries together with numerous partner institutions form the basis of our global network. The Federal Foreign Office supports our work institutionally. As a registered charity we operate autonomously on a legally independent basis and are not affiliated to any political party. We generate around a third of our revenue ourselves through income from language courses and examinations. We also receive support from the European Union (EU), further German federal ministries as well as foundations and companies in Germany and abroad.

Dr. Dao Foundation is a public benefit fund because it only performs public and charitable activities. The Foundation was established on December 21, 2016 in Berlin under the German Civil Code. The goal of the Dao Minh Quang Foundation is to encourage the development of cooperation activities between Vietnam and Germany, especially in the fields of general education, vocational training and university training, sustainable agricultural development as well as sustainable development in music and culture.

Phố Bên Đồi is a multidisciplinary hub in Vietnam focused on pursuing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Founded in 2016, the platform connects resources in the community through contemporary art forms, technology, community, and tourism activities. Phố Bên Đồi encourages the public to raise awareness about urban conservation, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

Follow updates on event’s page.