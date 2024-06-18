The Grapevine Selection x CNC | The Girl from Dak Lak

07:30 pm, 25 & 28 June 2024

Vẫn đang suy nghĩ space

73 Cao Thắng, D.3, HCMC

Ticket price: pay what you want (PWYW), at minimum 50.000đ/person

Registration link

From Hanoi Grapevine

Within the framework of the exhibition The Grapevine Selection, with valuable support from Vẫn đang suy nghĩ space, Chùm nho Cinema would like to introduce a fictional film “The Girl from Dak Lak” by film director Mai Huyền Chi.

About The Girl from Dak Lak (2021):

Suong, a young girl from rural Vietnam, migrates to the bustling city of Saigon to work in a local eatery with two other migrant workers. Within the caging, barren walls of the eatery, their mornings are filled with repetitive tasks, and the rest of the day with vacuous, tedious hours. However, behind her veil of apathy, Suong battles a dilemma that she soon has to face with her family.

Year: 2021

Duration: 86 phút

Directed by Pedro Román, Mai Huyền Chi

Screenplay by Pedro Román, Mai Huyền Chi

Produced by Lê Thanh Hằng

Cast: Y Sương, Hạnh Ruby, Trần Thị Thanh Trúc, Huỳnh Thị Phương, Trần Khánh Sơn

Camera: Tạ Minh Đức

Editing: Pedro Román, Tạ Minh Đức

About Mai Huyền Chi:

Mai Huyền Chi is a Vietnamese writer-director, whose screenplays include three feature films: A Brixton Tale (UK, 2022), My Mr. Wife (Vietnam, 2019) and The Girl from Daklak (Vietnam, 2022).

Her debut short documentary, “Down The Stream,” was a finalist for Vimeo’s Best of the Year in 2015.

She recently completed her solo fictional debut “Lụa”, a short film developed from her feature film project “The River Knows Our Names” (Far Udine Award Winner, Hongkong Film Financing Forum; Runner-Up, SEAPitch).

About The Grapevine Selection:

The Grapevine Selection – Lựa chọn của Grapevine is an annual exhibition that aims to fulfill Hanoi Grapevine’s mission of promoting Vietnamese contemporary art at home and abroad. This exhibition will bring artists closer to professionals and the art-loving community to support their career growth. We want to be one of the pioneering creative organisers that focus on, monitor, and research the development of contemporary art in Vietnam.

This year, The Grapevine Selection features more than 20 artworks of various forms of expression from 9 artists (Huy Phan, Lê Thừa Tiến, Lâm Na, Mai Huyền Chi, Ngô Đình Bảo Châu, Nguyễn Duy Mạnh, Nguyễn Đức Tín, Nguyễn Thị Diệp and Thuỳ Anh Đặng), selected by the Art Advisory Board which includes art researcher/curator Đỗ Tường Linh, collector/head of an art organisation Ariel Phạm, and international researcher/collector Sophie Huang.

The exhibition opens from 14 June to 30 June at Institute of Smart City and Management (ISCM), 232/6 Vo Thi Sau, District 3, HCMC.

⚠️ Note:

– This event is limited to 20 audience members per session. You should receive a confirmation email after completing the registration form.

– Please park your bike at Aeon Citimart, 96 Cao Thang, District 3, about 100m from the venue

– Audiences can bring their own (non-alcoholic) drinks, however, please do not bring food.

– Doors will be open from 07 pm for seating arrangement and drink ordering, and will be closed at 07:25 pm. Please arrive on time to ensure a smooth viewing experience.

– By attending the event, you agree to allow Hanoi Grapevine to use your images and opinions for documentation of the program.

– All revenues from the screening sessions will be contributed to The Grapevine Selection’s activity fund.

Follow updates on event’s page.