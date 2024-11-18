Tour: Nature re-generation on Hanoi Red River bank

08:30 am – 11 am, Thurs 21 Nov 2024

Chuong Duong Forest Park

Alley 139 Chuong Duong Do (300m inside), Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

As one of the three outstanding walking tours during Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2024 in Hanoi, “Nature re-generation on Hanoi Red River bank” is an exciting experience in the city’s wildest areas to explore the native ecosystem and its restoration following the recent historic flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi.

“Nature re-generation on Hanoi Red River bank” is organised by the social enterprise Think Playgrounds, which initiated and carried out the Phuc Tan Riverbank Forest Park. The walk will lead participants through five main areas of the project: the entrance, the bird-watching point, the forest, the waterfront area, and the vegetable garden.

Through this experience, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the biodiversity and natural life along the banks of the Red River, which have been neglected and abandoned for years. This opens up a new perspective and new hope for the regeneration of the native ecosystem in this area.

About Think Playgrounds

Think Playgrounds (TPG) was founded in 2014 with the mission to promote children’s right to play. As a social enterprise and design organisation we collaborate with multidisciplinary partners, local governments and community groups, building friendly playgrounds as well as biodiverse and sustainable public spaces.

TPG believes that qualitative public spaces, built alongside communities, are fundamental to achieving social equity, increasing the life quality and community connection of urban citizens, and offering a sustainable and playful childhood for children living in Vietnamese cities.

As of current, TPG has built approximately 233 playgrounds in Hanoi and many other cities and provinces.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2024 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS). Hexagon and Viral Town serve as event partners, alongside a diverse array of individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf by Pencil as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.