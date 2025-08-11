Roundtable Discussion “Collecting Vietnamese Art in a Changing World”

04 pm, Fri 15 Aug 2025

27A Space

27A Nguyễn Cừ, Thảo Điền ward, Thủ Đức, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

Join Dominic Scriven (Dogma, Ho Chi Minh City) and Đức Thanh Uy (Thanh Uy Art Gallery, Hanoi) as they exchange insights on building art collections in Vietnam. Kicking off Dogma’s “Collection+” exhibition opening, and moderated by Lê Thiên Bảo (Galerie BAO Paris; formerly the Factory Contemporary Art Center, Ho Chi Minh City), this conversation will explore the unique conditions of collecting art in Vietnam, and how collecting relates to the broader arts ecosystem. What needs does art collecting meet, and what problems does it reveal?

This discussion will be in Vietnamese. Registration required, please register and look out for a confirmation email. Due to limited capacity, priority will be given to arts professionals and early registrants. The “Collection+” opening reception starts at 06 pm, and is open to all, no registration required.