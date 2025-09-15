ACAM 2025 | Session 6 – Artistic Innovation in Public Spaces and Collaboration with State Agencies

02:30 pm – 05 pm, Sun 28/09/2025

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1-R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, 72A Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Registration link

Deadline for registration: 12 pm, 25 Sep 2025

From Hanoi Grapevine:

This session will delve into the unique challenges and opportunities of realizing unconventional artistic events (non-traditional performances, spontaneous public interventions, digital experiments) within public spaces and through collaboration with state agencies. Art coordinators must be flexible and innovative, yet maintain integrity, contextual relevance, and adherence to existing regulations. This session will provide a comprehensive overview of the complex role of art coordinators in navigating innovation, public spaces, and regulatory bodies.

Topics:

– What makes an “unformatted” event successful? What are the limits to art in public spaces?

– Negotiating risk, legality, and authenticity

– Building a mutual trust relationship between the facilitator and the public sector.

– Balancing the legal framework with the creative, “disruptive” spirit of grassroots artists.

Note:

– The program has a limited number of attendees. You will receive a registration confirmation email within 72 hours.

– Participation is FREE OF CHARGE. Each email can only be used to register one person.

– To ensure the program starts on time, the organizers will begin check-in 30 minutes before each session’s official start time.

– By attending, the audience agrees to allow Hanoi Grapevine to use their images and feedback as materials for the program.

– Kindly note that food is not permitted at the event.

About speakers

Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà has been working as a researcher at the Vietnam Institute for Culture, Arts, Sports and Tourism (VICAST) since 2004. She obtained her Master’s Degree in Public Policy from Korea in 2007 and her Ph.D. in Cultural Management from Vietnam in 2016.

Since 2012, she has been actively involved as a core member in various projects that have had significant impacts on the development of cultural and creative industries in Vietnam. Some notable projects include the National Strategy for the Development of Cultural Industries in Vietnam to 2020, Vision to 2030 (2014-2016), Cultural and Creative Hubs Vietnam (funded by the EU, implemented by the British Council Vietnam in partnership with VICAS, 2018-2021), Strengthening Intellectual Property Enforcement in Vietnam Project (funded by IFCD_UNESCO, 2022-2023), Cultural City Profile: East Asia (funded by the British Council, 2021), A mapping research for Mobilizing cultural dynamics and youth participation for Hanoi Creative Capital (funded by UNESCO, UN Habitat, and UNIDO, 2021), and the National Strategy for the Development of Cultural Industries in Vietnam to 2030, Vision to 2045 (2024).

Additionally, she is also a co-founder of Vietnam’s Creative Hub Initiative (ViCHI), which was established in 2019 and serves as a network of creative hubs in Vietnam and a member of Advisory Boards of Vietnam Design Week, Vietnam Festival of Creativity and Design, and Vietnam Music Week. Dr. Nguyen is also a member of the EU/UNESCO Expert Facility (for Stream II Culture|2030 Indicators) for the 2023-2026 term. She supported Vietnam and Hue City in implementing the UNESCO Culture|2030 Indicators pilot project in Vietnam and Hue City in 2022 as UNESCO’s regional expert.

Currently, Dr. Nguyen holds the position of Director at the Centre for Cultural Industries and Contemporary Art, Vietnam Institute of Culture, Arts, Sports and Tourism. In this role, she contributes to the arts and cultural scene in Vietnam by offering diverse cultural and art programs and consultancy for artists, communities and organizations.

Chu Kim Đức graduated with a degree in Urban Planning from Hanoi University of Architecture in 2003 and a Master’s in Art History specializing in garden and landscape heritage from the Versailles School of Architecture, France, in 2007. She co-founded the volunteer group Think Playgrounds in 2014 and became the Executive Director of the social enterprise Think Playgrounds – Thinking about playgrounds in the city, in 2017. Think Playgrounds (TPG) is dedicated to creating sustainable and child-friendly public spaces, having renovated and built over 270 playgrounds and parks across the country as of the end of 2024. TPG collaborates with a wide range of artists, organizations, individuals, local authorities, and communities to experiment with new, highly participatory and inclusive solutions for public spaces, such as forest parks, adventure playgrounds, inclusive playgrounds for children with disabilities, community gardens, small parks, and public art installations. TPG’s business arm has also contributed 50% of its profits to public projects, having built over 150 playgrounds and provided design consulting for private facilities by 2024. In 2020, she was recognized by the BBC as one of the 100 inspiring women in the world.

Bùi Thị Hương Thuỷ serves as the Head of the Division of Cultural Heritage Management, Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports. In this capacity, she co-led the secretariat of the city-level council for awarding the titles of “People’s Artisan” and “Meritorious Artisan” in the field of intangible cultural heritage.

She has also been an active speaker at heritage forums, such as the seminar on the preservation and promotion of Chầu Văn singing—a recognized UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity—providing expert insights that inform policy formulation for safeguarding this tradition.

In ongoing efforts to revitalize intangible cultural practices, Ms. Thủy played a key role in implementing Hanoi’s Resolution No. 23/2022/NQ-HĐND, which defines support mechanisms for artisans, heritage clubs, and transmission activities. Under her leadership, 43 club applications were validated, enabling new clubs to receive funding of VND 50 million at establishment and VND 20 million annually thereafter.

About moderator

Hà Hương Thảo is a creative cultural practitioner focusing on graphic design and communication. She collaborates with Hanoi Grapevine as a graphic designer for various projects, including Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest, Đỡ Đần, Chùm Nho Cinema, and the Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design. Thảo’s experience also includes communications and event organization, gained through her work at the Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA) and on independent art and culture projects in Hanoi. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Contemporary Creative Practice from Staffordshire University, awarded through the British University Vietnam, and received the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for four consecutive years. Currently, Thảo is the Curator of Education at the Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA).

In 2025, Thao co-curated the film-screening program Skin, Soil and Water as part of the festival Like the Moon in a Night Sky. She previously participated in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the festival as Assistant Curator.

About ACAM

ACAM (Arts Coordination Annual Meeting) is the first annual gathering in Vietnam aimed at honoring and strengthening the crucial – yet often unacknowledged – role of art coordinators. These individuals bridge the gap between artists, curators, institutions, and communities — managing timelines, handling permissions, translating cultural sensitivities, and ensuring creative visions are realized.

Follow updates on event’s page.