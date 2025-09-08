Talkshow & Workshop | Net-Work: Independent Art Spaces in Seoul, Hanoi, and Mumbai

10 am – 04:30 pm, Sat 13 Sep 2025

Heritage Art Space Library

T2.4, Complex 01, 29/31, 167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Net-Work: Independent Art Spaces in Seoul, Hanoi, and Mumbai is part of the Asia ArtMAP project. In this Hanoi program, Heritage Art Space together with Kristine Rodricks from Mumbai, Jinie Park from Seoul, and Phạm Út Quyên from Hanoi invite the public to join the Talkshow – City Storytelling and the Reflective Creative Workshop: Remember What Keeps Us Resilient.

The audience may choose to participate in either one or both parts of the program.

The project is supported by the Arts Council Korea, and organized by Jinie Park and Heritage Art Space.

City’s Storytelling Part

10 am – 12 pm

Speakers: Jinie Park, Kristine Rodricks, Phạm Út Quyên

Moderator: Jinie Park

Languages: English, Vietnamese

Join us for a City’s storytelling session which brings together three cultural practitioners from Mumbai, Hanoi, and Seoul to share their research and experiences from within the independent art scenes of their respective cities. At a time when cultural infrastructures around the world face increasing pressure–politically, economically, and spatially– these three storytellers’ offer insight into how these local, independent initiatives have become crucial platforms for rethinking how art is created, accessed, and sustained within their communities.

Creative Reflection Workshop: Remembering What Sustains Us

02 pm – 03:30 pm

Facilitator: Kristine Rodricks

Languages: English, Vietnamese

Join us for a 1.5-hour workshop with creative arts facilitator and artivist Kristine Rodricks from Mumbai that invites you to slow down and reflect through the playful, intuitive medium of collage-making. Together, we’ll explore the tools, rituals, communities, and values that keep our practices alive—especially when we don’t have ideal conditions like funding, space, or structure.

Note:

– Participation is free of charge. A small deposit is required to reserve a spot, which will be refunded after the program concludes.

– Talkshow: maximum 30 participants; Workshop: maximum 20 participants.

– Please complete the registration form by 10:00 AM on September 12, 2025.

