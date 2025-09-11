VINCENT MOON – TALK & SCREENING

08 pm, Wed 17 Sep 2025

Chula

43 Nhật Chiêu, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

After a first trip in 2013 – with memories of a DJ set in Thong Nhat Park, meetings and sessions filmed at CAMA ATK, Hanoi Rock City, Zone 9, Manzi, Bãi Giữa, around the West Lake… – The Onion Cellar presents two events in Hanoi during Vincent Moon’s return to Vietnam, 12 years later.

“I like my images to have a poetic power that makes them escape analysis and certainty. I really like the idea of the sequence shot, which for me is an act of illusion, hypnosis, visual trance. It’s a bit like framing the world with shapes, lines and curves, without anything being prepared in advance. I don’t consider myself a director at all. I’m just there watching the moment… In the end, the film that is the result of the scene always escapes me a little bit. That’s exactly where a breath of life, or poetry, comes in.” (Vincent Moon, interview with Songlines)

– The talk will be in English

– Donation on the doors

+ 100,000 VND (students)

+ 150,000 VND

All donations to be used for covering event costs

Vincent Moon (1979) is an independent filmmaker and sound explorer. He was a co-creator of La Blogothèque’s Take Away Shows devoted to Western indie music. For more than twenty years he has been a nomad, travelling the world with a camera on his back, documenting popular and sacred music, trance ceremonies and sound experiments for his Petites Planètes Collection, which to this day includes more than 1,300 films, all published in open source.

He produces and distributes films without following the established industry standards, breaking away from Western narratives while questioning the hybridisation of our digital practices. He shares all his work, films and music recordings, for free on the internet, under a Creative Commons license.

The Onion Cellar sincerely thanks the sponsors and partners of the event: Chula, Institut Français du Hanoi, Chicken Wings

