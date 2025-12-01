Art Talk: “THE FOLIAGE V – The Touch of Science”

03 pm – 05 pm, Tues 02 Dec 2025

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City

72A Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

From VCCA:

VCCA is pleased to present an Art Talk as part of the exhibition “THE FOLIAGE V – The Touch of Science”, eaturing artists Phạm Minh Hiếu, Đỗ Hà Hoài, Vũ Bình Minh, and guest speaker Nguyễn Tú Hằng, researcher.

“The 21st century marks an unprecedented turning point in the history of human knowledge. Never before have systems of artificial intelligence, new materials, life sciences, and digital technologies possessed such profound power to shape the world we live in. [..][ Technology is no longer merely a tool; it has become a force – one that restructures our notions of humanity, cognition, culture, and aesthetics. Today, we step into the dawn of a hybrid reality: where thought coexists with data, where matter becomes intelligent, where light itself becomes a signifier of knowledge, and where the boundaries between human–machine–nature are no longer fixed lines.”

– Exhibition curator Đỗ Tường Linh.

This conversation offers audiences the opportunity to hear directly from the participating artists about the stories behind their works—from sources of inspiration and conceptual approaches to structure, materials, and new experiments that bring science into aesthetic experience. The session also includes perspectives from research, fostering deeper intersections between the two fields.

Admission: Free

Language: Vietnamese

