J-Lens Series: “Studies on Japanese Cinema (Kurosawa Akira)”
HCMC: 02 PM, Mon 09 Mar 2026
Hall D201-202, University of Social Sciences and Humanities Vietnam National University HCMC
No. 10-12 Dinh Tien Hoang Street, Sai Gon Ward, HCMC
Hanoi: 03:30 PM, Thurs 12 Mar 2026
White Light Cinéhub
T3.6, COMPLEX 01
No. 29/31, Alley 167, Tay Son Street, Kim Lien Ward, Hanoi
From The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam
Ready to dive into the cinematic universe of Kurosawa Akira — an unforgettable name of Japanese cinema?
The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, with partners, proudly invites you to a special lecture in our J-Lens Series:“Studies on Japanese Cinema (Kurosawa Akira)”. Led by the renowned film critic Yomota Inuhiko, we will witness the powerful visual and moral imagery behind timeless masterpieces such as Rashomon, Seven Samurai, Ikiru, and Yojimbo.
The lecture will reveal how Kurosawa seamlessly blended Japanese narrative traditions with global literary influences like Shakespeare and Dostoevsky. More than a study of film theory, we are gather to explores enduring themes of justice, social responsibility, and human dignity that continue to inspire creators worldwide.
About “J-Lens: Perspective of Japan” series:
J-Lens explores Japan through diverse intellectual “lenses,” offering new ways to understand its culture, society, and history. Rather than presenting facts alone, each session shows how scholars ask questions and conduct research within their fields. Through these perspectives, audiences are invited to rethink culture, society, and humanity in fresh and engaging ways.
