HCMC: 02 PM, Mon 09 Mar 2026

Hall D201-202, University of Social Sciences and Humanities Vietnam National University HCMC

No. 10-12 Dinh Tien Hoang Street, Sai Gon Ward, HCMC

Hanoi: 03:30 PM, Thurs 12 Mar 2026

White Light Cinéhub

T3.6, COMPLEX 01

No. 29/31, Alley 167, Tay Son Street, Kim Lien Ward, Hanoi

From The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

Ready to dive into the cinematic universe of Kurosawa Akira — an unforgettable name of Japanese cinema?

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, with partners, proudly invites you to a special lecture in our J-Lens Series:“Studies on Japanese Cinema (Kurosawa Akira)”. Led by the renowned film critic Yomota Inuhiko, we will witness the powerful visual and moral imagery behind timeless masterpieces such as Rashomon, Seven Samurai, Ikiru, and Yojimbo.

The lecture will reveal how Kurosawa seamlessly blended Japanese narrative traditions with global literary influences like Shakespeare and Dostoevsky. More than a study of film theory, we are gather to explores enduring themes of justice, social responsibility, and human dignity that continue to inspire creators worldwide.

About “J-Lens: Perspective of Japan” series:

J-Lens explores Japan through diverse intellectual “lenses,” offering new ways to understand its culture, society, and history. Rather than presenting facts alone, each session shows how scholars ask questions and conduct research within their fields. Through these perspectives, audiences are invited to rethink culture, society, and humanity in fresh and engaging ways.

