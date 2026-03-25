Thích thì Talk #2 | A talk with Pipou Phương Nguyễn

02 PM (France time) / 07 PM (Vietnam time), Sat 04 Apr 2026

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From the organizer:

For the second episode of the series “Phú Lãng Sa – Thích Thì Talk”, we will have the chance to interview Pipou Phuong Nguyen, a Vietnamese animator and director based in Paris. This time around, not only Pipou’s works but also her journey of career pursuing, finding her personal artistic voice, managing an animation team will also be inspected

This second episode will be held in Vietnamese. Within the talk, the works and artistic attempts from early age until now will be unfolded and even possible sneak-peak of her upcoming projects; and we will definitely have some time for a Q&A session at the end!

Pipou Phương Nguyễn is a director and artist based in Paris. She graduated from Gobelins Paris with a master’s degree in animated filmmaking.

A young Vietnamese artist passionate about animation, an art form that has all the arts, she weaves eclectic universes and characters into a Pipou-esque storytelling. She constantly renews her artistic practice by combining 2D/3D animation, stop motion and puppetry. She also tells stories through AR / VR projects and oil paintings. She draws on these different mediums to discover new sources of inspiration and live her passion as an artist more intensely.

Notable short films include Goodbye Robin! (2020), The Boy Who Cheated Death (2025) and Celestial Serpent (2025)

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