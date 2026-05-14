On Sofa #3: Dust & Metal

07:30 PM, Fri 22 May 2026

HAS Library

T2.4, 2nd Complex 01, alley 167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

Registration link (Limited to 15 participants)

From the organizer:

On Sofa #3 invites friends from the arts community to gather on the sofa for a cinematic evening together. Participants will watch Dust & Metal (82 mins, 2022) and join a conversation with director Esther Johnson.

Vietnamese film with English subtitles. The discussion will be conducted in English.

About the film

Dust & Metal is a creative documentary feature film by British director Esther Johnson, produced by Johnson and Live Cinema UK and funded by the British Council. The project was created by a unique partnership between Hanoi-based Vietnam Film Institute, and TPD: The Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents.

The film presents stories of ‘freedom’ in Vietnam past and present told through the lens of the country’s ubiquitous mode of transport: the motorbike. With a population of 97 million, and 45 million registered motorbikes, the transportation of goods of all types and sizes on the back of motorbikes, including washing machines, entire families, and chickens. The sounds of engines and horns create a symphony of Vietnamese life.

Through the repositioning of difficult to access archive film, contemporary footage, and a live score composed and performed by Vietnamese artist Xo Xinh, DUST & METAL makes rare archive film available to new audiences, and illuminates unfamiliar histories of Vietnam. The script integrates extracts from oral history interviews Johnson made with eminent Vietnamese filmmaker Trần Văn Thủy; and with visual artist Đặng Ái Viet.

A symbol of Vietnam and its history, motorbikes encompass notions of work, class, travel, technology, and escape. Owning one has enabled movement and enterprise for millions of people. During the war in Vietnam, bicycles were invaluable for transporting supplies through the narrow ‘hẻm’. Bicycles have been replaced with motorbikes to navigate the growing waves of traffic. In response to national and international debates on climate change, urban planners and the shift of Vietnamese society in different phases.

Media narratives of Vietnam tend to show the country either through a tourist lens (the Golden Bridge, Ha Long Bay) or through Hollywood versions of the war in Vietnam. Stepping away from dominant depictions, DUST & METAL offers an unorthodox perspective of Vietnam that merges sound and vision for an immersive appreciation of a unique cultural heritage.

About the director

Esther Johnson (MA, Royal College of Art) (MA, Royal College of Art) is an artist and filmmaker whose works sit at the intersection of artist moving image and documentary practice. Through film, sound, photography, and archival materials, Esther’s work explores overlooked and marginalised social histories, foregrounding narratives of community, resistance, and the making of place. Central to her practice is an engagement with absence and omission in the historical record, examining how power shapes which stories are told, preserved, or silenced. She frequently reworks archival materials and oral histories, exploring the complex relationships between cultural heritage, memory, testimony, and storytelling.

Esther’s work has been exhibited internationally in over 40 countries. Screenings and exhibitions include the Barbican Centre; BFI London Film Festival; CPH:DOX; Institute of Contemporary Arts, London; Hull 2017 UK City of Culture; Index, The Swedish Contemporary Art Foundation, Stockholm; Istanbul Biennial; Manzi, Hanoi; Monsoon Music Festival, Hanoi; NASA, San Francisco; The New Art Gallery Walsall; Sheffield Doc/Fest; Tate; and the Venice Biennale. Her film and audio works have been broadcast on the BBC and Channel 4.

She was awarded the Philip Leverhulme Research Prize in Performing and Visual Arts, and is currently Professor of Film and Media Arts at Sheffield Hallam University, UK.

Note

– This is a non-profit event. We encourage attendees to support the artist with a small contribution (from 50,000 VND, payable at the door) as a gesture of appreciation. All proceeds will be given directly to the artist after the event.

– Doors will close at the scheduled start time (including for those who have registered). Please arrive on time to choose your seat.

– The event will be documented through photography and audio recording for archival, research, and communication purposes by the artist and Heritage Art Space. By attending, you consent to the use of this material.

Follow updates on event’s page.