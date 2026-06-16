Exhibition “The Sediment of Light”

09 AM – 09 PM, 20 June – 12 July 2026

CHILLALA – House of Art

75 Xuân Thủy, An Khánh (Thảo Điền), HCMC

From the organizer:

The Sediment of Light is far more than an exhibition; it is a profound visual performance, an artistic dialogue, and a historical transformation of the medium. It traces an unbroken lineage from photography’s fundamental, archival foundations at the dawn of its invention to the independent, fiercely globalized reality of contemporary Vietnam.

Bringing together an exceptional gathering of eighteen distinct voices, this curation encapsulates the complex frictions of identity, memory, vision, and cultural hybridity. Through these diverse angles, the artworks emerge like fragments of a kaleidoscope, refracting the most brilliant, nuanced, and loving dimensions of a nation and culture on the verge of change. Collectively, this boundary-defying assembly challenges the orthodoxies of the photographic frame, sparking a critical dialogue within our interconnected global landscape.

Artists:

Huỳnh Anh

Hà Đào

Trần Anh Dũng

Hoàng Lê Giang

Quang Lâm

Ann Lê

Nguyễn Phương Linh

Jamie Maxtone-Graham

Duy-Phương Lê Nguyễn

Hân Nguyễn

Pipo Nguyễn-duy

Hoàng Thế Nhiệm

Hạnh Thị Phạm

Quế

Nguyễn Thế Sơn

Thy Trần

Hoàng Trường

Boris Zuliani

Curator

Brian Đoàn

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