Exhibition “The Sediment of Light”
09 AM – 09 PM, 20 June – 12 July 2026
CHILLALA – House of Art
75 Xuân Thủy, An Khánh (Thảo Điền), HCMC
From the organizer:
The Sediment of Light is far more than an exhibition; it is a profound visual performance, an artistic dialogue, and a historical transformation of the medium. It traces an unbroken lineage from photography’s fundamental, archival foundations at the dawn of its invention to the independent, fiercely globalized reality of contemporary Vietnam.
Bringing together an exceptional gathering of eighteen distinct voices, this curation encapsulates the complex frictions of identity, memory, vision, and cultural hybridity. Through these diverse angles, the artworks emerge like fragments of a kaleidoscope, refracting the most brilliant, nuanced, and loving dimensions of a nation and culture on the verge of change. Collectively, this boundary-defying assembly challenges the orthodoxies of the photographic frame, sparking a critical dialogue within our interconnected global landscape.
Artists:
Huỳnh Anh
Hà Đào
Trần Anh Dũng
Hoàng Lê Giang
Quang Lâm
Ann Lê
Nguyễn Phương Linh
Jamie Maxtone-Graham
Duy-Phương Lê Nguyễn
Hân Nguyễn
Pipo Nguyễn-duy
Hoàng Thế Nhiệm
Hạnh Thị Phạm
Quế
Nguyễn Thế Sơn
Thy Trần
Hoàng Trường
Boris Zuliani
Curator
Brian Đoàn
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