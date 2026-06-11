Finest Artists 2025-2026: Bụi tre Collective

Year of establishment: 2023

Field: Visual arts

About the artist: Bụi Tre Collective was founded in 2023 in HCMC by Nguyễn Quang Trung (Phong), Bùi Bảo Trâm (Rab) and Nguyễn Thanh Tùng (Ches). In the collective’s practice, memory, migration and urbanisation serve a central role through which contemporary human identity is defined and questioned. Bụi Tre is known for its curated exhibitions alongside talks, workshops and community projects. The three members work independently, but they share common concerns and collaborate to foster an open space for dialogue, where creative practice and research converge.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2025 – 2026: In 2025, the collective helped produce the solo exhibition “ê a” by Kama (Trang Khoa), and organised “Re-Imagined Archives” – Edition 1, centred on Rab’s performance “Dreaming of Weaving the Sky Net.” Later in the year, Bụi Tre organised the exhibition “Soft Organisms – Hard Urbanization” in collaboration with Xem Gallery and Pha Cafe, featuring works by artists Anh Kiệt, Ches, Cresk, Din, Đầu Mì, Hồ Diệu Thùy, Lê Quỳnh Anh, Matteo Bravi, Trà Nhữ and tttrang.

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Deadline for voting: 11:59 PM, 13 June 2026

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, initiated by Hanoi Grapevine and selected by the Passionate Audience Council (PAC) alongside the wider audience community. The event recognized individuals, organizations, creative art projects and activities, as well as artists aged 35 and under who have influenced the community, or emerging artists with outstanding practices. Through these efforts, the goal is to encourage the development of creative arts, enhance communication, and radiate the power of arts and culture even more deeply and widely throughout the community.

Dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and objective overview, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST introduces a different format for each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2025-2026 is divided into two categories: the Honouring Category and the Recognition Category.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

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