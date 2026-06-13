Finest Artists 2025-2026: Đỗ Trọng Quý

Đỗ Trọng Quý

Year of birth: 1994

Field: Interdisciplinary art

About the artist: Đỗ Trọng Quý is an interdisciplinary artist based in Hà Nội. Quý graduated from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2020 and studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago between 2022-2024, during which time he developed multiple projects involving sound and moving images. Quý was also featured in The Grapevine Selection in 2023.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2025 – 2026: In 2025, he participated in the group exhibition “Choreography of Resonance” at the Kagawa Museum, curated by Lê Thuận Uyên as part of the Setouchi Triennale in Japan, where he also presented an interactive performance with the audience. He organised an open studio centred on sound installation in collaboration with Maya Nguyễn in September 2025. Alongside these projects, he continues his artistic practices and performances at independent art spaces across Hà Nội.

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Deadline for voting: 11:59 PM, 13 June 2026

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, initiated by Hanoi Grapevine and selected by the Passionate Audience Council (PAC) alongside the wider audience community. The event recognized individuals, organizations, creative art projects and activities, as well as artists aged 35 and under who have influenced the community, or emerging artists with outstanding practices. Through these efforts, the goal is to encourage the development of creative arts, enhance communication, and radiate the power of arts and culture even more deeply and widely throughout the community.

Dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and objective overview, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST introduces a different format for each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2025-2026 is divided into two categories: the Honouring Category and the Recognition Category.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

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