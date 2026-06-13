Finest Artists 2025-2026: Duy Vũ

Duy Vũ

Year of birth: 1995

Field: Film

About the artist: Duy Vũ is a director and playwright, and the founder of Xí Nghiệp Điện Ảnh Thăng Long (lit. Thang Long Film Company), a community of film and theatre actors – directors engaged in both practice and theory. Duy also works as artistic director of Sân khấu vô hình (lit. Invisible theatre), a quarterly independent theatre programme in Hanoi that provides a platform for emerging artists while introducing new stage productions to theatre enthusiasts.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2025 – 2026: In 2025, in addition to producing Sân khấu vô hình #5 and #6, Duy wrote and directed the stage production “New Backstage: Why Are We Here?” as part of a non-profit project initiated and led by XplusX Studio, with support from Goethe-Institut Hanoi and Manzi Art Space. He also directed AIDA Highlight Concert, an opera production adapted from the work of Giuseppe Verdi, in collaboration with Hanoi Camerata.

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Deadline for voting: 11:59 PM, 13 June 2026

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, initiated by Hanoi Grapevine and selected by the Passionate Audience Council (PAC) alongside the wider audience community. The event recognized individuals, organizations, creative art projects and activities, as well as artists aged 35 and under who have influenced the community, or emerging artists with outstanding practices. Through these efforts, the goal is to encourage the development of creative arts, enhance communication, and radiate the power of arts and culture even more deeply and widely throughout the community.

Dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and objective overview, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST introduces a different format for each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2025-2026 is divided into two categories: the Honouring Category and the Recognition Category.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

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