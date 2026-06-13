Finest Artists 2025-2026: Hằng Hằng

Year of birth: 1995

Field: Visual, performance, scenography

About the artist: Hằng Hằng is an interdisciplinary artist and set designer. She holds a Master’s degree in Scenography from the National School of Decorative Arts, PSL Research University. Hằng Hằng is the founder of Phú Lãng Sa Collabtive, a community of emerging Vietnamese artists based in Europe since 2018.

Throughout her creative practice, Hằng Hằng has had multiple collaborations with her family on projects such as Thị (2021-2023); 100 years, 3 days, 30 minutes (2022–2025); Bố không biết mình đang ở đâu (2023); and Unforgotten land (2025). Bringing her family into the creative process, both in terms of symbolic dimensions and in-situ engagement, allows her to blur the boundaries between reality and imagination, artwork and life, memory and the present. For her, the process of making is an integral part of the artwork itself, no less important than its final form. Her recent works continue to investigate sensible memory, reimagining archives and the sacred within everyday life through sensory installations and performances.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2025 – 2026: In 2025, she was awarded the 2025 Dogma Prize and presented her first solo exhibition at Galerie BAO in Paris, France. She also participated in a group exhibition at the Kagawa Museum as part of the Setouchi Triennale in the same year. Hằng Hằng served as scenographer for a Bùi Xuân Phái exhibition curated by Lê Thuận Uyên. She has also participated in artist residencies at Le Doc (Paris, France), Buda (Kortrijk, Belgium), and Lademoen Kunstnerverksteder (Trondheim, Norway).

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Deadline for voting: 11:59 PM, 13 June 2026

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, initiated by Hanoi Grapevine and selected by the Passionate Audience Council (PAC) alongside the wider audience community. The event recognized individuals, organizations, creative art projects and activities, as well as artists aged 35 and under who have influenced the community, or emerging artists with outstanding practices. Through these efforts, the goal is to encourage the development of creative arts, enhance communication, and radiate the power of arts and culture even more deeply and widely throughout the community.

Dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and objective overview, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST introduces a different format for each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2025-2026 is divided into two categories: the Honouring Category and the Recognition Category.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

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