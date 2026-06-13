Finest Artists 2025-2026: Hoàng Anh Trung

Year of birth: 1997

Field: Visual art

About the artist: Hoàng Anh Trung studied architecture before turning to independent practice and deciding to pursue doodle art. Trung’s practice centres on the development of a “doodle universe” – in which characters, symbols and structures coexist, interact and gradually evolve over time.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2025 – 2026: In 2025, Hoàng Anh Trung presented the solo exhibition “Out of Orbit” at Mơ Artspace and led the talk “Contemplari: Doodle art as culture fluid.” Trung later participated in the group exhibition “Happy end in highland” at Villa 22 Nguyen Viet Xuan in Da Lat. Most recently, he took part in “Open studio: Moon, Stars and the Sun Chariot” at S+ space in Hanoi (January 2026).

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Deadline for voting: 11:59 PM, 13 June 2026

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, initiated by Hanoi Grapevine and selected by the Passionate Audience Council (PAC) alongside the wider audience community. The event recognized individuals, organizations, creative art projects and activities, as well as artists aged 35 and under who have influenced the community, or emerging artists with outstanding practices. Through these efforts, the goal is to encourage the development of creative arts, enhance communication, and radiate the power of arts and culture even more deeply and widely throughout the community.

Dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and objective overview, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST introduces a different format for each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2025-2026 is divided into two categories: the Honouring Category and the Recognition Category.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

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