Finest Projects 2025-2026: Da Nang Art Fair 2025 – Đồng Hiện Trùng Miên

Da Nang Art Fair 2025

Đồng Hiện Trùng Miên

About project: Da Nang Art Fair (DAF) is an art exhibition–fair dedicated to celebrating, showcasing and promoting the work of contemporary artists currently active in central Vietnam. Held at the Da Nang Museum, the programme serves as an experimental platform featuring 46 artists and more than 150 artworks. The artistic practices on display range from watercolour painting, lacquer art and photography to sculpture, with each work offering a personal vignette while also opening up broader reflections on the relationships between art, everyday life, nature, memory and space.

Co-founded by Xuân Hạ and Hà Nguyễn Khánh Linh, DAF stands as a testament to the enduring and vibrant presence of local artistic practices amid the rapid development of the young city of Da Nang. Art tours, workshops and artist talks were organised throughout the exhibition period.

Art form: Interdisciplinary art

Duration: 29 June – 27 July 2025

Organizer: A sông, OLD SOUL, The Local Beans

Activities: Exhibition, art tours, workshops, artist talks

Vote here

Deadline for voting: 11:59 PM, 06 June 2026

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, initiated by Hanoi Grapevine and selected by the Passionate Audience Council (PAC) alongside the wider audience community. The event recognized individuals, organizations, creative art projects and activities, as well as artists aged 35 and under who have influenced the community, or emerging artists with outstanding practices. Through these efforts, the goal is to encourage the development of creative arts, enhance communication, and radiate the power of arts and culture even more deeply and widely throughout the community.

Dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and objective overview, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST introduces a different format for each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2025-2026 is divided into two categories: the Honouring Category and the Recognition Category.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

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