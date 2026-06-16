10 AM – 12 PM & 01:30 PM – 06 PM, Tues – Sun, 13 June – 31 July 2026

Gate Gate Gallery

230/18 Pasteur, Xuân Hoà ward, HCMC

From the organizer:

Gate Gate Gallery is pleased to present “In Circulation | Lưu Chuyển”, the first solo exhibition by artist Vo Huynh Phu. Bringing together a collection of works on paper and sculptural assemblages, the exhibition traces how images, materials, and systems of meaning move across culture and the everyday.

Vo Huynh Phu, who developed his practice independently outside formal fine arts education, has cultivated a language that moves between image and object, painting and sculpture. His background in graphic design informs a close attention to the structures, patterns, and details embedded within everyday life. Influenced by Buddhist school of thoughts, Vietnamese mythology, and encounters with vernacular materials and craft practices, the artist gradually builds a personal archive of visual references and forms, opening his doors to bring anxieties about faith and consciousness into his worldview and artistic practice, revisiting them through watercolor, paper, and clay.