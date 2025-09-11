ACAM 2025 | Arts Coordination Annual Meeting

09 am – 05 pm, 26 & 27 Sep 2025

COMPLEX 01

29/31/167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

10:30 am – 05 pm, 28 Sep 2025

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1-R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, 72A Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

ACAM (Arts Coordination Annual Meeting) is the first annual meeting in Vietnam aimed at honoring and strengthening the crucial – yet often unacknowledged – role of art coordinators. These individuals bridge the gap between artists, curators, institutions, and communities — managing timelines, handling permissions, translating cultural sensitivities, and ensuring creative visions are realized.

ACAM recognizes this labor and aims to cultivate a collective space for knowledge sharing, skill-building, and solidarity. Over the course of three days, ACAM will host a series of panels, workshops, case studies, and informal discussions that reflect on the challenges and future of art coordination in Vietnam and the Southeast Asian region.

ACAM 2025 is co-organized by Hanoi Grapevine, Artist-in-Residence Vietnam Network (AiRViNe), COMPLEX 01, Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA), Hanoi Coordination Center for Creative Activities – Hanoi Creative City, Division of Cultural Heritage Management, Hanoi Culture and Sport Facilities, with support from the AIR Network Japan, Koganecho Area Management Center, Aomori Contemporary Art Center. The program is funded by the Small Grant Program from the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, Chau & Co Gallery, Mekong Cultural Hub and School of Interdisciplinary Sciences and Arts (VNU-SIS).

Program

The program is a three-day event divided into seven main sessions, featuring a variety of formats: presentations, talks, workshops, and sharing of projects or practical research.

Day 1: Holding Space

Time: 09 am – 05 pm, Friday 26 Sep 2025

Event space, 3rd Floor, COMPLEX 01

29/31/167 Tây Sơn Street, Hà Nội

Session 1 – Understanding the Coordination in Arts: Between the Visible and Invisible

Speakers: Ngụy Hải An, Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, Trần Duy Hưng, Cai Xun, Cao Thiên Thanh, Bùi Việt Bằng

Moderator: Nguyễn Tú Hằng

Session 2 – Community Programs: Participation with Purpose

Speakers: Nhat Q. Vo, Cai Xun, Nguyễn Hoàng Điệp, Vũ Thị Thanh Bình

Moderator: Lê Võ Thuỳ Dương

Day 2: Expanding Access & Inclusion

Time: 09:00 – 17:00, Saturday 27/09/2025

Event space, 3rd Floor, COMPLEX 01

29/31/167 Tây Sơn Street, Hà Nội

Session 3 – Inclusion in Practice: Disability, Elders, and Marginalized Audiences

Speakers: Nguyễn Thị Mộng Thu, Hoàng Văn Lý, Nguyễn Tiêu Quốc Đạt

Moderator: Ngụy Hải An

Session 4 – Bridging Distances: Coordination Across Regions and Borders

Speakers: Norihiko Yoshioka, Teiko Hinuma, Xuân Hạ, Tomo Setou, Kao Yi-Kai

Moderator: Trần Duy Hưng

Day 3: Building Futures

Time: 10:30 – 17:30, Sunday 28/09/2025

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1-R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, 72A Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Session 5 – Building a Festival or Biennale from Scratch

Speakers: Liên Lê, Mzung Nguyễn, Tâm Huỳnh, Bùi Thanh Hương, Drew Pettifer

Moderator: Hoàng Minh Châu

Session 6 – Artistic Innovation in Public Spaces and Collaboration with State Agencies

Speakers: Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, Chu Kim Đức, Bùi Thị Hương Thuỷ

Moderator: Hà Hương Thảo

Art-xercise Collective: Workshop & Workout for Art Coordinators

Time: 12:00 – 14:00, 26 & 27/09/2025

Event space, 3rd Floor, COMPLEX 01

29/31/167 Tây Sơn Street, Hà Nội

Speakers: Hoàng Minh Châu, Phương Nguyễn, Lê Võ Thuỳ Dương, Nguyễn Thị Thu Trang, Lê Minh

Moderator: Nguyễn Như Quỳnh

This dialogue and workshop session is designed as a “group exercise,” where the audience and speakers will participate in a series of segments: Warm-up, Strength, Intensity, and Cool-down. Participants will learn, role-play as coordinators, and seek connections between creativity and self-care.

We cordially invite coordinators, organizers, artists, researchers, and cultural practitioners to join us at ACAM. Let’s talk, discuss, and share our practical experiences and invaluable lessons from our professional journeys. ACAM aims to become a rotating annual event, hosted in a different city each year to expand accessibility.

