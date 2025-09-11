ACAM 2025 | Arts Coordination Annual Meeting
09 am – 05 pm, 26 & 27 Sep 2025
COMPLEX 01
29/31/167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội
10:30 am – 05 pm, 28 Sep 2025
Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)
B1-R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, 72A Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội
From the organizer:
ACAM (Arts Coordination Annual Meeting) is the first annual meeting in Vietnam aimed at honoring and strengthening the crucial – yet often unacknowledged – role of art coordinators. These individuals bridge the gap between artists, curators, institutions, and communities — managing timelines, handling permissions, translating cultural sensitivities, and ensuring creative visions are realized.
ACAM recognizes this labor and aims to cultivate a collective space for knowledge sharing, skill-building, and solidarity. Over the course of three days, ACAM will host a series of panels, workshops, case studies, and informal discussions that reflect on the challenges and future of art coordination in Vietnam and the Southeast Asian region.
ACAM 2025 is co-organized by Hanoi Grapevine, Artist-in-Residence Vietnam Network (AiRViNe), COMPLEX 01, Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA), Hanoi Coordination Center for Creative Activities – Hanoi Creative City, Division of Cultural Heritage Management, Hanoi Culture and Sport Facilities, with support from the AIR Network Japan, Koganecho Area Management Center, Aomori Contemporary Art Center. The program is funded by the Small Grant Program from the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, Chau & Co Gallery, Mekong Cultural Hub and School of Interdisciplinary Sciences and Arts (VNU-SIS).
Program
The program is a three-day event divided into seven main sessions, featuring a variety of formats: presentations, talks, workshops, and sharing of projects or practical research.
Day 1: Holding Space
Time: 09 am – 05 pm, Friday 26 Sep 2025
Venue: Event space, 3rd Floor, COMPLEX 01
Session 1 – Understanding the Coordination in Arts: Between the Visible and Invisible
Speakers: Ngụy Hải An, Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, Trần Duy Hưng, Cai Xun, Cao Thiên Thanh, Bùi Việt Bằng
Moderator: Nguyễn Tú Hằng
Session 2 – Community Programs: Participation with Purpose
Speakers: Nhat Q. Vo, Cai Xun, Nguyễn Hoàng Điệp, Vũ Thị Thanh Bình
Moderator: Lê Võ Thuỳ Dương
Day 2: Expanding Access & Inclusion
Time: 09:00 – 17:00, Saturday 27/09/2025
Venue: Event space, 3rd Floor, COMPLEX 01
Session 3 – Inclusion in Practice: Disability, Elders, and Marginalized Audiences
Speakers: Nguyễn Thị Mộng Thu, Hoàng Văn Lý, Nguyễn Tiêu Quốc Đạt
Moderator: Ngụy Hải An
Session 4 – Bridging Distances: Coordination Across Regions and Borders
Speakers: Norihiko Yoshioka, Teiko Hinuma, Xuân Hạ, Tomo Setou, Kao Yi-Kai
Moderator: Trần Duy Hưng
Day 3: Building Futures
Time: 10:30 – 17:30, Sunday 28/09/2025
Venue: Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)
Session 5 – Building a Festival or Biennale from Scratch
Speakers: Liên Lê, Mzung Nguyễn, Tâm Huỳnh, Bùi Thanh Hương, Drew Pettifer
Moderator: Hoàng Minh Châu
Session 6 – Artistic Innovation in Public Spaces and Collaboration with State Agencies
Speakers: Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, Chu Kim Đức, Bùi Thị Hương Thuỷ
Moderator: Hà Hương Thảo
Art-xercise Collective: Workshop & Workout for Art Coordinators
Time: 12:00 – 14:00, 26 & 27/09/2025
Venue: Event space, 3rd Floor, COMPLEX 01
29/31/167 Tây Sơn Street, Hà Nội
Speakers: Hoàng Minh Châu, Phương Nguyễn, Lê Võ Thuỳ Dương, Nguyễn Thị Thu Trang, Lê Minh
Moderator: Nguyễn Như Quỳnh
This dialogue and workshop session is designed as a “group exercise,” where the audience and speakers will participate in a series of segments: Warm-up, Strength, Intensity, and Cool-down. Participants will learn, role-play as coordinators, and seek connections between creativity and self-care.
We cordially invite coordinators, organizers, artists, researchers, and cultural practitioners to join us at ACAM. Let’s talk, discuss, and share our practical experiences and invaluable lessons from our professional journeys. ACAM aims to become a rotating annual event, hosted in a different city each year to expand accessibility.
