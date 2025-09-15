ACAM 2025 | Art-xercise Collective: Workshop & Workout for Art Coordinators

12 pm – 02 pm, Sat 27 Sep 2025

COMPLEX 01

29/31/167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

Registration link

Deadline for registration: 12 pm, 25 Sep 2025

From Hanoi Grapevine:

Art coordination is often likened to the “backbone” of a creative project, connecting ideas, artists, audiences, and the community. In reality, this “backbone” not only bears professional responsibilities but also mental and physical pressure, as well as the need for personal balance. This dialogue and workshop session is designed as a “group exercise” where the audience and speakers will participate in a series of segments: Warm-up, Strength, Intensity, and Cool-down. Participants will have the chance to learn, role-play as coordinators, and find the connection between creativity and self-care.

Guests from various fields – fine arts, theater, literature, education, and community work—will share their coordination experiences, from multi-resource collaboration and working with local communities to linking art with social responsibility. This discussion will open up new perspectives on coordination, showing it’s not just “behind-the-scenes” work but a creative and resilient practice that needs to be nurtured.

Note:

– The program has a limited number of attendees. You will receive a registration confirmation email within 72 hours.

– Participation is FREE OF CHARGE. Each email can only be used to register one person.

– To ensure the program starts on time, the organizers will begin check-in 30 minutes before each session’s official start time.

– By attending, the audience agrees to allow Hanoi Grapevine to use their images and feedback as materials for the program.

– Kindly note that food is not permitted at the event.

About speakers

Hoàng Minh Châu is a curator, the founder and director of Chau & Co Gallery. Prior to becoming an official art coordinator in 2022, she gained extensive experience organizing fashion and music events.

In 2019, she was honored to be appointed by the Hanoi People’s Committee to the task force responsible for drafting Hanoi’s application to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network as a Creative City of Design.

She is currently a member of the Hanoi Grapevine’s Passionate Audience Council, a representative group that selects the main categories for the Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest awards, a prestigious award for artistic creativity in Vietnam.

Nguyễn Thanh Phương is the co-founder of Bột Creative Hub and Saigon Theatreland.

At Saigon Theatreland, he produces theater projects that empower marginalized communities to find their voice and change the narrative around social conflicts. These projects include Sơn Ca – Community Theater & Dialogue, Bức Chân Dung, Nhặt Lá Đá Ống Bơ, and Mở Xưởng: Sân khấu Diễn Đàn.

From 2024, Saigon Theatreland collaborated with the thân nghiệm club to initiate the “Lắng Nghe Điểm Chạm” program. This initiative was launched to expand access to and the potential for applying art in the lives of the Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. In 2025, the program will focus on Dance/Movement Arts and invite hearing artists to participate in the co-creation process.

Phương believes in the power of expression and storytelling. He hopes to help push back against the prejudice surrounding art practice so that communities can use theater to build understanding and coexistence.

Lê Võ Thuỳ Dương is an art-based facilitator in personal and community development, helping individuals better understand and cherish their value, as well as live more beautifully through the joy of creative freedom. Dương’s most valued and frequently shared practices include creative writing, dance/movement, drawing, and finding inspiration from nature.

As a people-oriented practitioner, Dương has, over the past 10 years, always placed people at the center of her learning and work—whether in consulting, collaborating with educational institutions, or working with non-governmental organizations such as FPT University and the Institute for Social, Economic, and Environmental Research (iSEE)..

With this approach, she has coordinated and co-created workshops, courses, and projects with a wide range of groups, including female factory workers, ethnic minority communities, and people with diverse disabilities.. Through her contributions and dedication, Dương was selected to join the Arts for Good Fellowship 2022 in Singapore and the Cultural Partnership Initiative 2024 in Korea, alongside representatives from many countries around the world…

Nguyễn Thị Thu Trang is the founder of the Đoài Phương Thư Các project, which she started in 2024. Currently, she works in general education in Hanoi while also serving as an independent researcher.

Beginning in 2019, Trang has focused on Vietnamese Studies through the lens of modern Area Studies. She has built up significant experience in both education and research, with a focus on areas like culture, Geoculture, Human Ecology, and Vietnamese Studies. She’s also currently researching “Learning Paths,” a field that is still new in Vietnam but is gaining international attention.

In addition to her work in education and academic research, Trang is dedicated to exploring the dynamic stories of everyday life. She sees her work on the Đoài Phương Thư Các project as a way to preserve local heritage—a critical task for any community looking to build and maintain its unique identity. She is also developing a new project that examines how heritage is reflected in urban spaces, specifically through cafes and tea houses, as a way to find humanistic values within the fast-paced changes of modern cities.

Guided by the principles of “lifelong learning” and “ready to venture and commit,” she believes each of her personal journeys provides new experiences and innovative ideas that bring value to the community and contribute to global development.

Lê Minh began her career in project design and information management. As an office worker, she paid close attention to information transparency and metrics. Thanks to film courses at TPD, Doclab, and Varan, she gained some filmmaking skills and created a few of her own works, which are currently short documentaries and experimental films.

With an interest in development and community service, Minh has taken short courses, self-studied, and researched how people are solving social issues today. She applies this knowledge through small local service projects.

From 2023 to the present, Minh has been fully focused on the environmental sector and is currently working on two films in this field.

Since April, Minh has been responsible for customer information management at the Tagom project. Tagom has also been a great source of inspiration, motivation, and spiritual support for her work with Đồng Nart and We Gom.

About moderator

Nguyễn Như Quỳnh began her career in photography and design (2010-2016). Since 2014, she has expanded her work into Communications & Events, contributing to diverse projects across F&B, wellness, fashion, entertainment, and cultural-art events. With over 11 years of experience in event coordination and communications, Quỳnh brings a multifaceted skillset spanning visual production, design, content creation, and operations.

Since 2019, Quỳnh has been part of the COMPLEX 01 team, where she serves as Marketing-Event Manager and contributes to shaping, designing, and developing key projects at COMPLEX 01, including White Light Cinéhub. In parallel, she is the Founder and Manager of Nghề Nghệ Art Fair, a creative fair series that introduces craft-art products to the local community.

Driven by flexibility and an experimental spirit, Quỳnh constantly seeks innovation to break away from conventions while balancing creativity with practicality, combining long-term strategic thinking with a bold, hands-on creative approach.

About ACAM

ACAM (Arts Coordination Annual Meeting) is the first annual gathering in Vietnam aimed at honoring and strengthening the crucial – yet often unacknowledged – role of art coordinators. These individuals bridge the gap between artists, curators, institutions, and communities — managing timelines, handling permissions, translating cultural sensitivities, and ensuring creative visions are realized.

ACAM 2025 is co-organized by Hanoi Grapevine, Artist-in-Residence Vietnam Network (AiRViNe), COMPLEX 01, Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA), Hanoi Coordination Center for Creative Activities – Hanoi Creative City, Division of Cultural Heritage Management, Hanoi Culture and Sport Facilities, with support from the AIR Network Japan, Koganecho Area Management Center, Aomori Contemporary Art Center. The program is funded by the Small Grant Program from the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, Chau & Co Gallery, Mekong Cultural Hub and School of Interdisciplinary Sciences and Arts (VNU-SIS).

Follow updates on event’s page.