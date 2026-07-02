07:30 PM – 08:30 PM, sat 04/07/2026

Rare Sea

3 Đặng Thị Nhu, Bến Thành

Registration link (Limited to 30 people)

Parking: TNXP parking lot – 4 Trương Định, Bến Thành Ward (900 m; 2 minutes by walking)

From the organizer:

“…

I begin with control,

but it never stays.

Everything slips,

slowly,

Repetition is no longer a structure,

it spirals.

The body drifts from its original rhythm

without me quite realizing when it happens.

When exhaustion hits a certain point,

it doesn’t shatter

it only bends.

The mind can no longer hold its format,

yet doesn’t vanish.”

— Nguyễn Hiếu Ngọc, 2026

Rare Sea warmly invites you to Unstill Stillness, a performance by Nguyễn Hiếu Ngọc, presented as part of the exhibition “Cruising Utopia”. A response to utopianism, the performance stretches the idea of queer futurity, expanding the conversation around care, queer hope, and the potentialities of existing beyond the reality imposed on queer bodies.

“Cruising Utopia” is a group exhibition of Ngài, Nhân Phan, Nguyễn Hiếu Ngọc, Hoàng Anh and Vỹ Lân.

About artist

Nguyễn Hiếu Ngọc is a young multidisciplinary artist based in Saigon. His practice spans performance, installation, and sculpture. Ngọc works with sensation and is interested in the tension between inner chaos and outward stillness, seeing the body as an in-between space that holds memories and emotions in constant movement. His works emerge from presence, personal observations, and a sensitivity to space, time, and the things unfolding around him.

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Ngọc has participated with Lang Nghe Diem Cham, an initiative for application potentials of performing arts into the life of Deaf/Hard of Hearing individuals in Vietnam. He also worked with Young Boy Dancing Group, Bussy Temple, Dismal, Project Day San, and has performed at No Cai Bum, Goethe Institut Ho Chi Minh City, Tam Dem, and other independent art spaces.

Follow updates on event’s page.