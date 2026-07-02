Package Craft | Exhibition “The Evolution of an Empty Box”

Opening: 10 AM, Fri 10 July 2026

Exhibition: 09 AM – 06 PM, 10 July – 20 Sep 2026

“Package Craft” Workshop with Takahashi Kazuma: 10 AM – 12:30 PM & 03 PM – 04:30 PM, Fri 10 July 2026 (both sessions have the same content)

Registration link

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Cửa Nam, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam is pleased to present “Package Craft – The Evolution of an Empty Box” by Japanese artist. Takahashi Kazuma, recipient of Japan’s Good Design Award and creator of the unique artistic method known as “Package Craft.”

Using familiar packages and everyday materials, Takahashi Kazuma creates intricate handcrafted artworks by directly utilizing the original graphics, typography, and visual designs printed on their surfaces.

The exhibition features nearly 90 diverse works, ranging from Buddhist figures and Japanese zodiac animals to robots, popular culture-inspired characters, and newly created pieces using familiar packaging from both Japan and Vietnam. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the artist’s latest project, which transforms two-dimensional imagery such as ukiyo-e prints and Japanese family crests (kamon) into impressive three-dimensional forms.

With the support from LOTTE Vietnam, as part of the exhibition, visitors are invited to join the “Art Tour & Package Craft Workshop”, where Takahashi Kazuma will introduce the Package Craft method and guide participants in creating a “stag beetle” artwork using a Lotte ChocoPie box.

We warmly invite you to discover the unexpected creative possibilities hidden within familiar materials of everyday life.