21 Mar – 02 May 2026

Vin Gallery Shanghai

Unit C1a, Building B4-1, Yue Jie Expo Park

No.376 Bansongyuan Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, China

From the organizer:

This exhibition examines how landscape begins to circulate as image, belief, and commodity before physical transformation occurs. Rather than representing nature, the project investigates extraction as a temporal condition in which imagination, economy, and material transformation unfold simultaneously.

Majestic Mountains and Expansive Rivers approaches landscape not as a fixed image of nature, but as a structure continually produced through circulation and perception. What appears stable—mountains, rivers, stone—emerges through overlapping layers of image, belief, and transformation.

Featuring works by Lê Giang, a Hanoi-based contemporary artist whose sculptural and installation practice engages memory, history, and social transformation. Educated in Vietnam and the UK, she brings together Western academic methodologies and Vietnamese artistic techniques to examine how landscape operates as both a cultural symbol and a material site.