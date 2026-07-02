09 AM – 05 PM, 11 – 19 July 2026

Huyen Art House

No. 8 Đặng Tất, Tân Định ward, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

“Memories, desires, beliefs, status, success, and failure, together with countless other values, are imposed on us by society long before we ever think to question them. They become currents that sweep us away, forcing us onto boats heading toward destinations we often do not know. Yet, other paths may always exist. Other possibilities to navigate the waves and confusion we create ourselves, even when there is no space, time, or light left to lean on.” – Curator Tam Huynh

The solo exhibition “Nothing Around Us – Ngoài Ta, Không Còn Gì” is a continuous flow of reflections on humanity and the values that surround us. Le Van Trong employs painting in its most intense and primal forms, where bold lines and minimalist colors come together to strip away the layers that make up a human being. Through fifty artworks depicting tangled minds and the superficial labels imposed by society, the exhibition offers an honest space to observe humanity and the things our eyes usually avoid.

Huyen Art House cordially invites you to visit the exhibition, to reflect on yourself amidst the world, and to feel the “other paths” that silently exist.

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