Opening: 06:30 PM, Fri 05 June 2026

Exhibition: 09 AM – 08 PM, 06 June – 05 July 2026

Annam Gallery

371/4 Hai Bà Trưng, Xuân Hoà ward, HCMC

Ticket: 50.000 VNĐ/person

From the organizer:

Annam Gallery is honored to present the exhibition “The Structures of Everyday Life”, featuring four artists with distinct individual practices – Lâm Văn Tuấn, Nguyễn Thế Hùng, Đào Minh Tú, and Vũ Tuấn Việt – who converge in their shared focus on the subtle, intricate layers of daily life.

The exhibition takes its roots from the concept of “The Infra-ordinary” (l’infra-ordinaire), a term coined by French writer and filmmaker Georges Perec in 1973. Rather than focusing on grand events or epochal statements, we invite viewers to look at the most ordinary things beneath our feet. “The Infra-ordinary” poses a vital proposition in perceiving life: instead of perpetually hunting for the extraordinary, we must learn to observe what is always present around us, yet often overlooked due to its repetitive and familiar nature. It could be a cramped room, an old table, the sounds of the street, the daily rhythm of commuting, or the quiet sense of existence within routine activities. Upon close observation of these seemingly trivial things, one discovers a distinct order and beauty – this is the starting point of art.

From cluttered, cramped rooms, Đào Minh Tú opens up a multi-layered visual world where objects, memories, and geometric forms overlap like a current flowing between reality and reminiscence. In his practice, living spaces become repositories for psychological shifts and the daily rhythms of contemporary humans. His art is a distillation of the most familiar spaces, transforming clutter into a unique narrative language.

Meanwhile, Vũ Tuấn Việt approaches life through Cubist structures and existential depth. The characters in his paintings seem to emerge from a “grey zone” of consciousness, where humanity continuously probes its relationship with the surrounding world. Beneath the bright layers of color lie contemplations on the state of existence, feelings of alienation, and a yearning to find harmonious connections between the individual, nature, and the universe.

In the practice of Lâm Văn Tuấn, painting becomes a method to delve into the internal world. His subjects are often immersed in contemplation, detached from the turbulence of the external world. Psychological vibrations, feelings of isolation, or the relationship between nature and civilization are interpreted through a pictorial space rich in emotion and introspection.

With Nguyễn Thế Hùng, inspiration stems from direct experiences with nature and the absurdities of modern life. His practice reflects how humans perceive themselves amidst daily collisions, where the boundaries between nature, society, and individual consciousness are in a constant state of flux.

The exhibition does not aim to retell grand stories or construct epochal discourses; it chooses to begin with the smallest things—what people often pass by every day without a second glance. Through the practices of these four artists, “the infra-ordinary” is no longer the blurred background of life, but becomes a space of observation, where beauty, memory, and the state of human existence are revealed in the most quiet yet profound ways.

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