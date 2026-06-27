Open Call: Every Body in Motion

Deadline for application: 11:59 PM, Fri 17 July 2026

Registration link

From the organizer:

About the festival

Every Body in Motion is a festival of theatre and performing arts organised by the European Union National Institutes for Culture in Vietnam (EUNIC Vietnam), under the artistic direction of Ơ Kìa Hà Nội and coordinated by Goethe-Institut Hanoi and Britsh Council Vietnam together with EUNIC member organisations.

The festival seeks, supports, and creates performance opportunities for individuals and groups practising theatre and performing arts in Vietnam — those who place diversity and inclusion at the centre of their practice. By inclusive theatre and performing arts, we mean works in which people with disabilities participate on equal terms — as performers, creators, or co-creators — or works developed with genuine awareness of how audiences with different physical conditions, sensory experiences, and access needs can engage with the work. Inclusion here is not a label or a category: it is an artistic choice, a methodology, and a fundamental question about who theatre and the performing arts are for.

Alongside the main festival performances — scheduled for 22–25 October 2026 in Hanoi — “Every Body in Motion” Festival lorganises a year-round programme of discussions, networking events, workshops, and film screenings, with the aim of collectively building an inclusive arts ecosystem in Vietnam.

Objectives

– Advance theatre and performing arts practices that centre the spirit of diversity — specifically works in which people with disabilities participate as performers, creators, or co-creators, or works that incorporate deliberate accessible aesthetic choices for audiences with disabilities (e.g. relaxed performance, audio description, sign language interpretation…). This open call is directed at artists and groups with a genuine commitment to inclusive arts and people with disabilities — not diversity in a general sense, but inclusive arts and access as a concrete creative practice.

– Build a community of arts practitioners — with and without disabilities — and a diverse audience network for theatre and performing arts in Hanoi

– Strengthen the presence of inclusive theatre and performing arts in contemporary cultural life in Hanoi

– Provide a comprehensive support network: artistic expertise, methodologies for working in inclusive environments, and financial resources for the development and presentation of work

– Create spaces for exchange on diversity and inclusion in the arts through workshops, panel discussions, film screenings, and performances

The opportunity

Individuals and groups who apply through this open call will have the opportunity to be supported, develop their work, and perform within the framework of “Every Body in Motion” Festival in October 2026.

Note: proposals that demonstrate a clear collaborative relationship between artists and disability organisations, or between multiple different practice groups, will be viewed favourably during the selection process.

Support from the festival

Artistic accompaniment

Throughout the development process, selected groups will receive direct artistic consultation and support from the festival’s artistic panel — comprising specialists in theatre, inclusive performing arts, stage design, and methods of working with people with disabilities.

Production support

The festival provides the logistical, technical, and networking resources needed during the production and performance process, coordinated by Ơ Kìa Hà Nội in its role as the festival’s lead production partner.

Financial support

Each idea that passes the selection process will receive a direct production grant of between 20,000,000 and 60,000,000 VND. The specific level of support depends on the nature and scale of each work, as well as the total number of works selected in the final round. The support level will be discussed and confirmed with each group after the pitching session.

Performance space

Selected works will be performed as part of “Every Body in Motion” Festival in October 2026. The primary performance venue will be a standard indoor theatre space in Hanoi, equipped with a stage, basic lighting, and sound system — provided by the festival. Depending on the nature of the work and upon agreement with the festival’s artistic advisory team, performances may also take place in flexible multifunctional spaces or outdoor public spaces.

Selection process

Applications will be reviewed in two rounds by the festival’s selection panel, comprising artists, specialists, and organisational representatives from Vietnam and Europe – including people with and without disabilities. Results will be announced in July 2026.

Timeline

17/07/2026 — Application deadline (Round 1)

25/07/2026 — Results announced

July–September 2026 — Work development period and artistic accompaniment

22–25/10/2026 — “Every Body in Motion” Festival, Hanoi

Conditions for Participation

– Open to individuals and groups practising in the field of theatre and performing arts in Vietnam — including drama, dance, music, choir, performance arts, puppetry, and interdisciplinary forms. No specific formal qualifications are required, but proposals must be grounded in the context of live performance presented before an audience.

– Performance works must be a minimum of 20 minutes and a maximum of 90 minutes in length. The programme accepts only works that are structurally complete.

– Applicants must be able to collaborate and work as part of a team

– Ideas must be original; if developed or adapted from an existing work, applicants must confirm that no intellectual property rights are infringed

– Proposals that can be performed and applied across different spaces and contexts, beyond traditional theatre venues, are encouraged

Accessibility and Special Support

Every Body in Motion is committed to ensuring that all individuals and groups have equal opportunity to participate in this open call. We understand that the written format may not be appropriate for everyone — and so we accept applications in a variety of formats, including video, audio recording, drawings, or any form that most clearly conveys the idea.

If you have particular access needs or require additional support to participate in this open call — including materials in alternative formats or assistance completing the application — please do not hesitate to contact us. We will do our best to find an appropriate solution.

How to apply

Submit your application via the online registration form

For large files, please upload to One Drive, Google Drive, Dropbox, or Wetransfer and share the link.

Language: Vietnamese or English

Application deadline: 17/07/2026

Notes:

– Proposed ideas must be original and must not infringe copyright; any application found to contain plagiarism will be disqualified immediately

– By submitting an application, the applicant confirms that the idea is confidential and that the applicant retains full ownership. The idea will not be shared with any third party without the applicant’s prior written consent

– Participating individuals and groups retain full ownership rights and may continue to develop their work after the festival. We ask that support from “Every Body in Motion” Festival be acknowledged in subsequent performances, including the attachment of the festival’s logo in relevant communications and programme materials.

Follow updates on event’s page.