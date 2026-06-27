06 PM – 09:30 PM, Sat 11 July 2026

Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts

66 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Every movement leaves a mark. Every connection creates change.

From the creativity of WIND, the resilience of WATER, to the sustainability of the SUN, each chapter of “Plug in to Evolution” has explored a different force shaping the future. Along the way, music, dance, and visual art have become powerful mediums for connecting people with the ideas, inspirations, and initiatives driving positive change across Vietnam.

Now, these journeys come together in The Flow of Evolution – a multisensory show bringing together the interactions, experiences, and connections that have emerged throughout the campaign.

Featuring WEAN & marzuz, Last Fire Crew, Fustic. Studio & Bách Vũ, alongside special guest artists.

More details and registration information will be announced soon on the fan page of European Union in Vietnam

Follow updates on event’s page.