On Sofa #6 | A Conversation With Architecture Excursions

07 PM – 09:30 PM, Sat 27 June 2026

HAS Library

T2.4, 2nd Floor, Complex 01

Alley 167 Tay Son, Hanoi

Language: Vietnamese

Registration link (Limited to 20 participants)

From the organizer:

Tản Mạn Kiến Trúc (Architecture Excursions) is an interdisciplinary research project centred on architecture and communities. Drawing on methods from architecture, art history to the social sciences and humanities, the project’s fieldwork aims to build a multidimensional body of knowledge on architectural heritage and community life in Southern Vietnam.

In this conversation, the project will share reflections on field research, methodologies, and approaches to the study of domestic buildings. Together, we will look at the Southern Vietnamese house through multiple perspectives: as an architectural structure built of timber and tile; as an embodiment of personal aspirations and collective memory; and as a living document that records environmental, economic, and social transformations.

AboutTản Mạn Kiến Trúc

Tản Mạn Kiến Trúc (Architecture Excursions)is a research project dedicated to Vietnam’s architectural heritage. Founded in 2019, the project brings together members from diverse fields, including architecture, anthropology, art studies, history, and tourism.

The project documents architectural structures that are gradually disappearing while collecting stories from communities living alongside these heritage sites. At the same time, it engages with younger generations to foster a deeper appreciation for Vietnamese culture and art. Rather than promoting nostalgia, the project positions itself as a response from young people to urbanisation and the loss of heritage, exploring how communities can actively participate in creating new meanings for heritage within contemporary Vietnamese life.

The project has published numerous articles in academic journals in Vietnam and abroad, notably the publications Tản Mạn Kiến Trúc Nam Bộ (2022) and Thích ứng và An cư (co-authored with K59 Atelier and Ryosuke Koizumi, 2025).

Through its platform Năm Năm Tháng Tháng, the group has organised a wide range of community programmes, including field trips and public conversations that encourage intercultural and interdisciplinary dialogue. Continuing its practice-based research approach, the project established Tempo Nexus Reading Room in 2025. Tempo marks a shift toward participatory design methods, where adaptive reuse serves as a strategy for heritage conservation while supporting sustainable, community-centred initiatives.

Notes:

– This is a non-profit event. We encourage participants to support the speakers with a small contribution of 50,000 VND (payable at the door) as a gesture of appreciation. All contributions will be transferred directly to the speakers after the event.

– The event will feature and offer for sale the publication Thích ứng và An cư by Tản Mạn Kiến Trúc. Participants may pre-order the book through the registration form or purchase a copy at the event.

– Entry will close once the event begins, including for those who have registered in advance. Please arrive on time to secure your seat.

– The event will be documented through photography and audio recording for archival, research, survey, and promotional purposes by the speakers and Heritage Art Space. By attending, participants consent to the use of their image and comments as programme materials by Heritage Art Space and the speakers.

Follow updates on event’s page.