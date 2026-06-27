Open Studio: Huyền Trần

05:30 PM – 07:30 PM, Sun 28 June 2026

AirHue Kim Sơn

Thuỷ Bằng, Thuỷ Xuân, Huế

From the organizer:

Hung in the air, the paper hammock sways in the wind, as if cradling a longing for rest. As if escaping the immense hammock of worldly desires.

Huyen Tran works primarily with everyday readymade objects alongside fabricated forms. She often reproduces, multiplies mundane things surrounding her to look at social structures that standardize and discipline human interactions with them. In her practice, replication mirrors the violent logic embedded within mass production, where efficiency and uniformity are prioritized over individuality. Also via replication, Huyen creates new objects and modes of existence for everyday thing to reflect on human interactions, like a curtain made from lint rollers that silently archive dust and traces of visitors coming across it.

Over the past two weeks in Huế, she has settled into the rhythm of life at the house and Chú Nghĩa’s woodworking workshop.

This Sunday, we’re delighted to invite you to an open studio by Huyen Tran, which concludes her one-month residency at AirHue.