Finest Projects 2025-2026: BÊN XÂM

BÊN XÂM

About project: BÊN XÂM was an interdisciplinary art practice week held in Hoi An on 22–28 November 2025, focusing on climate adaptation and the mangrove ecosystems along the Thu Bon River. Organised by Thì Collective in collaboration with SEA Outreach under the Pulitzer Center, the programme drew on journalistic data on mangrove forests in Hue and Quang Nam. Bringing together 9 emerging artists from different localities, the programme combined field research, artistic creation, discussions, mapping and community-based work alongside experts in ecology, journalism and the arts. Participants engaged with local ecosystems through experiences with the communities of Triem Tay and Cam Kim, and developed artistic responses during the open studio event “Solid – Liquid – Gas”. BÊN XÂM demonstrated an ecologically grounded model of community art practice, connecting contemporary creativity, local knowledge and environmental dialogue.

The programme featured arts educator and visual artist Đỗ Kỳ Huy, ecology and conservation advisor Phan Công Sanh, journalist Lê Giang Lam, multimedia artist Dương Thanh Quang, architect Lê Xuân Hùng, and representatives from the local communities of Triem Tay and Cam Kim.

Art form: Interdisciplinary art

Duration: 22–28 November 2025

Organizer: Thì Collective, SEA Outreach

Activities: Field research, open studio, discussions

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HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, initiated by Hanoi Grapevine and selected by the Passionate Audience Council (PAC) alongside the wider audience community. The event recognized individuals, organizations, creative art projects and activities, as well as artists aged 35 and under who have influenced the community, or emerging artists with outstanding practices. Through these efforts, the goal is to encourage the development of creative arts, enhance communication, and radiate the power of arts and culture even more deeply and widely throughout the community.

Dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and objective overview, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST introduces a different format for each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2025-2026 is divided into two categories: the Honouring Category and the Recognition Category.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

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