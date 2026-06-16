On Sofa/ Ghế Dài #5: Writing And Translation In Art With Artplas

Session 1 | 10 AM – 12 PM & Session 2 | 01:30 PM – 04:30 PM, Sun 21 June 2026

HAS Library

T2.4, 2nd Floor Complex 01

Alley 167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

Registration link (Maximum 15 participants per session)

From the organizer:

How do we write about art? How do we translate it? Is art necessarily difficult to understand, and where do we begin when reading, writing, and translating about it?

For On Sofa #5, audiences are invited to join an introductory workshop on reading, writing, and translation in the field of art with Artplas, a non-profit arts information initiative co-founded by Phương Thảo, M.A. in Art Studies, and Cẩm Duyên, M.A. in Cultural Projects in Public Spaces.

For this edition of On Sofa, the Artplas team will explore definitions of art and share their experiences and reflections on reading, writing, and translating art through their own practices.

In the morning session, Artplas and participants will begin with a foundational discussion: What is art, and why does art research matter? This introductory session will provide a brief overview of key concepts in art before opening a discussion around what we encounter when engaging with artworks.

In the afternoon, the focus shifts to writing about art and reading and translating art research.

The team will introduce approaches to writing through an analysis of one of their own texts, raising questions about the role and responsibilities of art writers. Discussions with participants will touch upon topics such as the differences between experiencing exhibitions online and in person, the subjectivity of writers and readers, and interdisciplinary writing practices.

Following this, Phương Thảo will lead a conversation centred on the relationship between translators and texts, between original texts and translated texts, and the tensions and possibilities embedded within these complex and fascinating relationships.

Finally, participants will take part in a short exercise: either writing a response to an exhibition or translating an excerpt from the book Why Are Artists Poor?

Participants may choose to attend either one session or both sessions. The lunch break will provide time for participants to eat, rest, and continue informal conversations with the Artplas team.

Program

10 AM – 12 PM – Session 1: What Is Art and Encounters with Art

12 PM – 01:30 PM – Lunch Break

01:30 PM – 04:30 PM – Session 2: Writing and Translation in Art

Note:

– Participants may attend either one session or both sessions.

– Participation in the practical exercises is encouraged but not required. Observers are welcome.

– Participants are responsible for their own lunch arrangements. Food and beverages are available within Complex 01, and participants are welcome to rest in the Heritage Art Space library during the break.

– This is a non-profit event. We encourage participants to support the speakers with a small contribution in lieu of a thank-you: 100,000 VND per session or 150,000 VND for both sessions. All contributions will be transferred directly to the speakers after the event.

– Entry will close once the event begins, including for those who have registered in advance. Please arrive on time to secure your seat.

– The event will be documented through photography and audio recording for archival, research, survey, and promotional purposes by the speakers and Heritage Art Space. By attending, participants consent to the use of their image and comments as programme materials by Heritage Art Space and the speakers.

Follow updates on event’s page.