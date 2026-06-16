Whats so Interesting about Residencies?

10 AM, Sun 21 June 2026

Á Space

Alley 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội (urn right at the end of the alley, walk 500m)

Registration link

From the organizer:

Á Space warmly invites you to join an intimate conversation, What’s So Interesting About Residencies?, with artist Hằng Hằng.

In recent years, artist residency programs have become an increasingly important part of the practice of many artists, researchers, and cultural practitioners. Beyond providing time and space for creative work, these programs offer opportunities to meet peers, exchange knowledge, build international networks, and access new resources that can enrich artistic practice.

In this session, Hằng Hằng will share her experiences participating in artist residencies and arts funding programs across different countries over the past several years. She will also discuss practical aspects of the application process, including how to identify suitable opportunities, prepare application materials, write project proposals, develop a portfolio, and navigate common challenges when applying for residencies.

The conversation is intended for artists and cultural practitioners who are interested in expanding their practice through residency programs and funding opportunities. Participants are encouraged to ask questions, share experiences, and engage in an open discussion about the possibilities and realities of working within today’s contemporary art landscape.

About Hằng Hằng

Hằng Hằng (b. 1995, Hanoi) is a scenographer and interdisciplinary artist based between Hanoi, Vietnam, and Paris, France. She holds a Master’s degree in Scenography from the École des Arts Décoratifs, Paris. Since 2018, she has founded and developed Phu Lang Sa, a community of emerging Vietnamese artists based in Europe.

From 2023 to 2025, she was supported by Common Stories, a Creative Europe program fostering underrepresented narratives and diversity in performing art. In 2025, she was a recipient of the Dogma Prize awarded by the Dogma Collection (Ho Chi Minh City,VN).

Her residencies include Common Stories (MC93, Bobigny, FR; Riksteatern, Stockholm, SE; Alkantara (Lisbon, PT); D-CAF (Cairo, EG), as well as DOC! (Paris, FR), A Turma (Porto, PT), BUDA (Kortrijk, BE), LKV & RKK (Trondheim, NO), Point Éphémère (Paris, FR), and Mains d’Œuvres (Saint-Ouen, FR), Les Subs (Lyon, France). In July 2026, she will participate in the residency of Fukuoka Asian Art Museum (FAAM).

Her work has been presented in numerous international institutions and independent spaces, notably including Documenta 15 (Kassel, DE) as part of the “Emerging Artists” program of Nhà Sàn Collective (Hanoi, VN); POUSH (Aubervilliers, FR), Point Éphémère (Paris, FR); Galerie Bao (Paris, FR), Atelier Médicis (Paris, FR), and the Setouchi Triennale 2025 at the Kagawa Museum (Takamatsu, JP), among others.

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