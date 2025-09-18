AirHue 2026 | Residency Program — Self-Funded Residencies

General Information

As a branch of the 2026 Residency Program, AirHue welcomes self-funded artists, curators, researchers and cultural workers to Huế, Vietnam for the period of January to December 2026. This program provides an opportunity for creative work and engagement in the ancient but dynamic city of Huế. It offers a unique chance for artists seeking a flexible, independent environment to develop their work. There is no obligation to complete a specific project by the end of the stay, allowing participants the freedom to explore their creative ideas without restrictions.

Participants are strongly encouraged to fully utilize the available resources and customize their residency experience to meet their personal objectives. AirHue provides expertise and network, offering both technical and artistic support to enhance the creative process and ensure residents have the guidance and tools they need. By fostering collaboration between residents and partnered cultural spaces, the program promotes an organic relationship rooted in the distinctive setting of Huế, Việt Nam, while maintaining a conscious vision of our globalized age.

Note: If you are considering applying for external funding to pursue the residency program, our team is more than happy to assist you throughout the funding application process (e.g., providing recommendation letters), and provide any further support to help you prepare before coming to our space, ensuring a smooth transition into the residency.

Location

Huế is a mid-sized city in Central Việt Nam, known as the Old Capital and for her heritage, culture, arts, and crafts. AirHue is located in Trúc Lâm village, to the west of the city center, near one of Huế’s most prominent monuments, the Thiên Mụ pagoda.

The village is renowned for its annual elaborate offerings to wandering spirits, and its residents are known for their quality of life and longevity, which they attribute to rich spiritual practices and a deep appreciation of daily hard work. These little stories reflect something profound about this place: life here is nurtured in embodied, consistent, and miraculous ways.

How to get here: One could fly into Huế’s airport – Phú Bài (HUI), or catch a train ride to Ga Huế (Huế railway station). Another possible route is into Đà Nẵng’s airport (DAD) and to afterwards catch a 2-hour car ride to Huế.

Facilities

Residency Lodging

AirHue is located in a traditional Huế house with a 1,700-square-meter garden featuring seasonal fruit trees and a large fish pond.

A private room with a fully-equipped kitchen, private bathroom, air conditioning, working desk, safety lock and strong Wi-Fi.

If you apply as a collective, we can provide additional bamboo mats so you can share the room with your group.

Support & Resources

Assistance and administrative support from the coordinator before your arrival.

Airport pick-up / drop-off.

Production support in your practice / project.

Connection to a specialized/craft studio,

tailored to your proposal and interests.

Guided studio visits relevant to your practice.

Up to 2 hours per week of curatorial sessions with our in-house curator.

Support for organizing an open studio or a workshop/talk at the end of your residency

(note: the residency fee does not cover the event cost).

Accommodation Capacities: We aim to host 2-3 residents at a time, with each residency lasting a minimum of one (01) month and a maximum of three (03) months. The exact duration will be discussed and determined during the interview process. Factors to be considered include the resident’s preferences, the scale of their project, and our available accommodations.

Guest Visitor Fee: Each resident artist may request to host one guest during their stay, subject to prior approval. If approved, the guest may share the artist’s accommodation. An additional fee of USD 100 per week will apply. Guests must agree to and sign the AirHue house rules prior to their arrival. Please note that guests will not receive administrative, production, or curatorial support from the AirHue team. No health insurance will be provided, and AirHue will not enter into any formal agreement or partnership with the guest.

Eligibility and How to Apply

Self-funded residencies are open to artists, curators, researchers, cultural workers, and collectives aged 18 and above, of all nationalities, ethnicities, genders, and stages of professional development. We welcome applications from both Vietnamese nationals and international participants.

To apply, please submit your CV, portfolio, preferred period of stay, and a brief outline of the project or ideas you wish to work on during your residency via our AirHue 2026 Residency Program: Self-Funded Residency Application (Year-Round) at least one month prior to your intended arrival.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and our team will contact you for an interview within 7-10 working days after receiving your complete application.

Residency Fee (per month)

Residency Fee: Our residency fee is currently at USD 850 a month.

Payment and Cancellation Policy

Once selected for the residency program, you will be required to secure your spot by submitting a non-refundable administrative fee of USD 50. This payment enables the AirHue team to begin supporting your preparations and covering initial coordination costs. The USD 50 will be credited toward your total residency fee.

In addition, a deposit of 50% of the first month’s residency fee must be transferred upon receiving the invoice to confirm your participation. In certain cases, such as when applying for external funding, the payment schedule may be negotiated on a case-by-case basis. The remaining amount of the residency fee must be transferred no later than one week prior to the start of your residency.

If you need to cancel your residency, we require at least 10 days’ written notice prior to your scheduled arrival. Failure to provide sufficient notice will result in a cancellation fee equivalent to50% of the residency fee.

AirHue is a unique independent residency, one of the few in Việt Nam. It is sustained by the contributions of its participants. Your payment directly supports the maintenance of the space and the development of future programs and related activities.

Waiver Policy

Waivers of the administrative fee are available upon request for artists with limited access to funding. Requests must be submitted within 10 days of application.

Note: For any questions or concerns regarding our Self-Funded Residency program or technical issues, feel free to contact us via email at [email protected].