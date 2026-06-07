Digital Collection Launch: Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest

08:30 PM, 19 June 2026

Language: English

Registration link

From the organizer:

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest (HGF) — an annual, audience-nominated recognition of outstanding contemporary art projects in Vietnam, running since 2019 — is now hosted on the Southeast Asia Digital Library. This conversation marks the launch and explores what it means for a grassroots, bottom-up archive to enter an international digital library consortium. A cultural practitioner, an anthropologist, and a digital librarian think through questions of whose knowledge counts, how digital archives shape research narratives, and what happens when an audience-led record meets the infrastructure of international scholarly preservation.

Speakers:

– Nguyễn Tú Hằng – Director of Hanoi Grapevine

– Emily Zinger – Southeast Asia Digital Librarian

– Đỗ Tường Linh – Director, Nguyen Wahed Gallery and Art Curator Vincom Center for Contemporary Art

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, initiated by Hanoi Grapevine and selected by the Passionate Audience Council (PAC) alongside the wider audience community. The event recognized individuals, organizations, creative art projects and activities, as well as artists aged 35 and under who have influenced the community, or emerging artists with outstanding practices. Through these efforts, the goal is to encourage the development of creative arts, enhance communication, and radiate the power of arts and culture even more deeply and widely throughout the community.

Follow updates on event’s page.