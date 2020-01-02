”Untitled Fictions in the Age After Divinity” & Happy New Year from Manzi Team





8 – 10.30 pm

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi

From Manzi:

Dear friends of Manzi,

2020 is approaching fast and to celebrate the new year, we are pleased to bring you a special display ‘Untitled Fictions in the Age After Divinity’ featuring works by Bàng Nhất Linh, Lê Quý Tông, Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Nguyễn Trần Nam –the four important contemporary artists of Vietnam today.

Focusing on the visual relationships of disjointed elements and unusual scales, Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng’s series of oil paintings depict activities and events of daily life in an absurd world. Hung’s interpretations were unabashed and direct, transporting audiences to a world in which everything is made bare through his biting humour. Bàng Nhất Linh – a dedicated collector of war memorabilia, continues his study into the depth of memories and history with a poetic video installation. Lê Quý Tông, as usual, directs the viewers to a brutal reality which is hidden underneath a veil of luxurious and cold colour palette of his paintings. And Nguyễn Trần Nam via his installation ‘Like A Variant’, attempts to reveal the dark, hidden and forgotten fraction between the past and presence, faith and retribution.

‘Untitled Fictions in the Age After Divinity’ is taking place at Manzi, No. 2 Ngõ Hàng Bún (10.00 am – 7.00 pm; Tues to Sun) from now to mid of Feb 2020. Free entrance.

Please note that at manzi 14 Phan Huy Ích, a wide range of artwork by local and international artists are also on display.

We look forward to seeing you at both spaces of Manzi.

Thank you and Happy New Year!

Communications partners: Hanoi Grapevine, The Word Vietnam and &OfOtherThings