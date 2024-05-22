‘Look at the Sky’

02 pm – 04 pm, Wed – Sun, 17 May – 30 June 2024

Art Foundation of Saxony-Anhalt

Halle, Đức

From the organizer:

Intercultural dialogue, its gaps, and the examination of one’s own history – this is what the works of eight Saxony-Anhalt and Vietnamese artists in this exhibition are about. Work and residency scholarships from the Kunststifung des Landes Sachsen-Anhalt in cooperation with the Goethe-Institut Hanoi enabled them to travel into the art world of the unknown and distant country and inspired them to create works that will be presented together.

The exhibition combines ceramic sculptures by Judith Runge and Julia Schleicher, created during their residencies in the studio of “Hiên Vân Ceramics”, with photo and video works by the artist duo Lê Brothers (Lê Đức Hải and Lê Ngọc Thanh), which were created in collaboration with Nguyễn Đăng Trường Lâm was created. These shed light on the Vietnamese community and its history in Halle and other German cities. Also on display are glove sculptures made of rice paper, which Xuân-Hạ Nguyễn used to trace the stories of local Vietnamese immigrants during her visit to Halle, while Matthias Ritzmann followed them photographically. Franca Bartholomäi shows woodcuts inspired by the Vietnamese national epic “Truyện Kiều” (“The Girl Kieu”). Bình Minh Herbst and Christin Marczinzik are already teaching Vietnamese language and culture to children with their cross-media web app “Songs of Culture” and invite them to sing along, learn, paint, and get to know this culture in the exhibition.