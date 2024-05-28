Opening: 07 pm, Sat, 08 June 2024

Time: 06 pm – 10 pm, 08 – 20 June 2024 (except 09 & 12 June)

Royal Reading Pavilion, Hué Citadel

Way in: Hiển Nhơn Gate

Way out: Hòa Bình Gate

From the organizer:

The Fête des lumières project was conceived at the end of 2022, with the idea of creating a night-time trail through the Imperial Citadel, featuring 12 works of light and sound. Halfway between a digital art exhibition and a dreamlike stroll, visitors are invited to (re)discover the Royal Reading Pavilion and its gardens.

The tour combines different technologies and creative techniques: at times museographic and interactive, at others contemplative and aesthetic, the installations have all been designed to immerse visitors and take them on a journey through light and music.

Here, the traditional lanterns of Hué are animated by synchronised lights. There, the ten magnificent bonsai trees are anchored to the ground by illuminated artificial roots. On the lake, a giant lotus is lit up in a thousand colours. This walk through the citadel is an invitation to dreams and imagination.

AC3 Studio

AC3 Studio is a digital creation studio, mixing arts and technologies, based in Paris, Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong. Founded by a complementary and experienced team, the heart of AC3 Studio lies in the creation of tailor-made visual, musical and sensory experiences, for brands and art galleries, light festivals or shows. With more than 10 years of experience, AC3 Studio’s work has been seen in more than 40 countries by hundreds of thousands of spectators.

The Fête des lumières project is implemented with the support of Vietnam Airlines, official airline partner of this event and Alba Group.

Follow updates on event’s page.