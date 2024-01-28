Exhibition “Desolation”

Opening: 06 pm – 09 pm, Thurs 01 Feb 2024

Exhibition: 11 am – 09 pm, 01 – 22 Feb 2024

A2Z Gallery

24 rue de l’E’vhaude’, 75006 Paris

From the organizer:

For Le Thuy, human have lost their connection with the earth through their relentless quest to make it their own.

A graduate of the Fine Arts University of Vietnam, the artist sees her work as a witness to the present times, reflecting contemporary events through her prism and her use of traditional Vietnamese painting techniques.

Thus, in her latest exhibition, Le Thuy expresses through her works the complexities of our existence, of danger, instability and the ceaseless quest for sanctuary. The artist recounts a two-part odyssey, exploring man’s tendency to seek solace in the midst of chaos.

About Le Thuy

Le Thuy is an artist based in Hoi An, Viet Nam. Graduated with a BA in Fine Arts, she has exhibited consistently, both domestic and international. Most notably, Hongkong 2022, Singapore 2016. Her recent solo exhibitions are “The Silence is Deafening” Vietnam 2020, and “Uninhabited” Singapore 2016. Her works are witnesses of the times. The artist believes that the desperate struggle to exist is reflected in the behaviour and origins of a people. Thuy expresses the anguish of the desperate, trampled and forgotten. The social, environmental and cultural neglect and exploitation that leave only mute echoes.

About A2Z Gallery

Located in the heart of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, A2Z Art Gallery, founded in 2009 and specialising in contemporary art, presents a selection of international artists. Ziwei and Anthony Phuong, the gallery founders, have created a place where artists have carte blanche to express their world. “I want to support artists who have digested the technological revolutions and social mutations all over the world,” said Anthony Phuong.

A2Z Art Gallery supports its international artists in their creations. In particular Asian contemporary artists and Western artists, collaborating with many international galleries and cultural institutions to developing exchanges between Asia and France, A2Z Art Gallery has become and continues to affirm itself as one of the most prominent partners to promote Asian Contemporary Art.