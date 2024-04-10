Exhibition “I Love Sushi

Opening: 10 am, Fri 12 Apr 2024

Exhibition: 09 am – 06 pm, 12 Apr – 05 May 2024

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

In 2013, UNESCO inscribed washoku —Japanese cuisine—on its Intangible Cultural Heritage list, and sushi is the archetypal example. Sushi is a refined and healthy food that looks good and tastes good, and it has already become a familiar item on menus worldwide. From its roots in Southeast Asia or Southern China, sushi reached Japan over a thousand years ago. Since then, sushi has radically changed, taking advantage of the abundance of natural resources found in and around the islands of Japan, of the application of knowledge and ideas to sushi, and of the never-ending Japanese drive to try good-tasting foods at the earliest opportunity. The type of sushi that first comes to mind for most people today is nigiri-zushi , which emerged about two hundred years ago in Edo , the city that we now know as Tokyo.

Sushi has now spread outside Japan’s borders and is enjoyed around the world. But although it has become a familiar food, many people have only discovered a few of its attractions. This exhibition aims to provide an in-depth visual guide to the appeal of sushi It includes the chance to learn about how Japan took in sushi in its original form, how it modified sushi to suit the natural environment, culture, and lifestyles of individual areas. It also introduces today’s vibrant sushi culture, and it encourages us to think about the potential of sushi as a food for the future in the light of contemporary food issues. The exhibition includes a simulation of a visit to a sushi shop in Japan. People who know little about sushi will greatly enjoy the exhibition, and keen fans of sushi will find it fascinating too. And we very much hope that through sushi, the exhibition will also communicate something about the history and customs of Japan.

* The opening ceremony with Yosakoi performances and craft activities like Origami, DIY

** The exhibition opens daily with extra activities: Happi try-on, fun quizzes, write your own Kanji etc

Apart from the main venue at 27 Quang Trung, we also exhibit a compact version of the exhibition at Aeon Mall Long Bien (27 Co Linh, Long Bien district), where you can also enjoy the real sushi at their food court after learning about the The most basic knowledge of Sushi.

