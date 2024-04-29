Lorca: Poetry and Dark Love

06 pm – 07:30 pm, Mon 06 May 2024

Embassy of Spain in Vietnam

4 Le Hong Phong, Ba Dinh, Hanoi



Federico García Lorca, one of the most outstanding Spanish poets of the 20th century, has become a monument in the hearts of poetry and art lovers around the world. This talented artist is not only a poet, but also a screenwriter, musician, and even considered a painter with his own style. The complex socio-political panorama of Spain in the early decades of the 20th century became a breeding ground for this great artist. His relationship with contemporary figures from different disciplines helped him to delve into himself and exploit his seemingly endless potential.

In addition, there is another less known facet of Lorca, but which has certain imprints and influences on some of his works. This is his sexual orientation and all the suffering he endured due to the conservative attitude of society at that time towards this issue.

In Vietnam, the first approach to Lorca and his poetry came through translations from Russian or French. The first anthology of Lorca translated into Vietnamese by Hoang Hung was published in 1998. Almost 30 years later, this collection remains the first and one of the very few publications about Lorca in this country, despite the fact that his name is widely known and there is even a Vietnamese poem (by Thanh Thao) about Lorca and the guitar included in the official high school teaching program in Vietnam.

Objectives:

– To provide a deep insight into the life and work of Federico García Lorca.

– To explore Lorca’s perspective as queer writer.

– To draw comparisons with LGBT writing in Vietnam.

– To strengthen cultural and artistic exchange between Spain and Vietnam.

– To promote the Spanish language in Vietnam.

Speaker:

– Dr. José Manuel Ruiz Martínez – University of Granada

– Dr. Tran Ngoc Hieu – Hanoi University of Education

The EUNIC Vietnam Association part of the European Literature Days 2024 coordinates this event.