float, rest, glide, accelerate: exhibition walk-through with artist Pham Minh Hieu

03:30 pm – 05 pm, Sat 04 May 2024

Galerie Quynh

118 Nguyen Van Thu, Dakao, District 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

Galerie Quynh is pleased to present ‘float, rest, glide, accelerate’ – an exhibition walk-through with artist Pham Minh Hieu, speculating the core ideas that represent the artist’s practice developed over the past 10 years.

An exhibition of exhibitions, Pham has created ‘total installations’ with theoretical underpinnings in speculative realism and new materialism. ‘Untitled (7 Events)’ unfolds in fragments that float, rest, glide and accelerate over three floors, each event becoming entangled with the beholder, trapping them in the tension between their own subjectivity and the conflict that exists in the unknown objects themselves. Where the boundaries among different disciplines and genres are fraying and transforming, the ensemble of events collapses hierarchies between modes of perception, materials, and making, guiding us into the zones of the unknown.

* This will be the last public programme for ‘Untitled (7 Events)’, which runs through the 4th of May, 2024.

