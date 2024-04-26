Opening: 04 pm – 09 pm, Sat 27 Apr 2024

Opening: 27 Apr – 01 June 2024

Ô Cocktail & Art Bar

292/15, Điện Biên Phủ, Ward 17, Bình Thạnh, HCMC

Registration link for the opening night

From the organizer:

Limitless Contemporary is pleased to present “Fragment | Depiction”, a solo exhibition featuring the latest silk paintings by young artist Le Nguyen Minh Nhu. Since 2021, Minh Nhu has written down fragments of disrupted dreams, viewing them as a window to the unconscious mind. For her, translating these enigmatic dreams into paintings is an imperative driven by raw emotion—a means of self-interpretation. While silk paintings are mainly integrated with traditional themes in Vietnam’s art history, Minh Nhu’s artworks offer a lens to themes of the young’s disconnection, loss of belongingness, and existential crisis in the contemporary societal chaos.

Follow updates on event’s page.