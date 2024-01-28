Exhibition “The Middle Land”

Opening: 05 pm, Tues 30 Jan 2024

Exhibition: 09:30 am – 05 pm, 30 Jan – 20 Apr 2024

Artigin Art Space – Lotte Mall Westlake Office Lobby

683 Lac Long Quan, Tay Ho, Hanoi

From the organizer:

A territory residing “in the middle.” Amidst the past, amidst the future. Between the edges of the tangible and the boundless. What we once understood about the contemporary realm now materializes as sudden occurrences, seemingly sensible yet rich in anomalies. A familiar obsession, seemingly empty and lacking in information.

This is where entities and events are no longer confined by nothingness, time, gradually evolving into mutated, distorted beings—creatures of the dream realm. They soar, transform, challenge each other.

They play, dance, conspire, tear each other apart in that condensed timeframe. They are mischievous, carefree in a manner that mocks the ordinary. They are unbound.

They are indifferent, attempting to cling to the old ego eroded and hollowed out by “The Middle Land”

What are they?

They are creatures from the restricted border area, flying like “chaotic locusts” through the spacetime of Lê Đăng Ninh.

They constitute an exhilarating virtual world filled with creatures, events that surpass the common sense of Đinh Quang Hải.

They embody the absurdly carefree, inexplicably innocent, and intriguingly mischievous narratives of Phạm Thái Bình within the highland stories.

They embody the silent, abundant yet wordless nature of Nguyễn Ngọc Liêm. Spacious, vast, gentle yet haunting. Familiar yet full of unfamiliar insecurities.

“The Middle Land” – month lost, year unknown.

Follow updates on event’s page.