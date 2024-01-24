27 – 31 Jan 2024

cafe bar Mùa

1B Lê Phụng Hiểu, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

An interactive exhibit on the untranslatable & inescapable Vietnamese concept of Duyên.

Two people (strangers, friends, or lovers) are invited to participate in the exhibit at a time. You’ll be able to read the story behind the exhibit, interact with the artwork, then sit sipping tea & talk about life.

For those curious, here’s an explanation of the word

“Duyên is one of the concepts based on the Buddhist teaching of predestined happenings. The word is often used to describe the romantic pairing of individuals. Many roughly compare the word to fate, and it may be true to some extent that everyone we meet is presented by forces beyond our control. However, duyên is slightly different from fate as the Vietnamese often relate the concept to past lives. Whether it’s có duyên với nhau (which means they are predestined for each other) or lỡ duyên (they are not meant for each other), many believe that duyên is tied up with your past lives.”

Follow updates on event’s page.